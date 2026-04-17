Do Matt Fitzpatrick and His Wife Katherine Have Any Children Together? PGA Tour Pro’s Family Explored

Matt Fitzpatrick has been on a roll recently. He grabbed a win in the 2025 Ryder Cup and ended his individual winless streak in 2026 with the Valspar Championship. The Englishman has also been excellent in the DP World Tour over the last few months. All through this time, he has had his partner alongside him.

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Katherine Fitzpatrick has been a frequent visitor on the golf course. Whether it’s at Bethpage or Augusta National, Fitzpatrick’s wife doesn’t shy away from cheering for her husband. However, she hasn’t been accompanied by a third member of the PGA Tour pro’s family yet. That’s because the couple doesn’t have any children yet.

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However, that will change later this year. On March 31, 2026, the Fitzpatricks dropped a major announcement. And no, it wasn’t an April Fool’s joke. The couple confirmed that they were pregnant, with Katherine sharing their romantic pictures. She also thanked Xander Schauffele‘s wife, Maya, for taking the pictures for them.

Coming back to the news, yes, the Fitzpatricks are having a baby. And the rumors suggest that the couple is due in September 2026. That would be around the time the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup season is completed. It will also be during the peak period for most European players to start participating in DP World Tour events.

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Fitzpatrick might join the field to defend his DP World Tour Championship. Fortunately, that doesn’t occur until mid-November. So he will have plenty of time to spend with his family before returning to the golf course.

This will be the couple’s first baby. They met in 2022 after the PGA Tour pro’s U.S. Open win. After making their relationship public in January 2023, they got engaged in September of that year. Katherine became Mrs. Fitzpatrick on October 18, 2024. With her being pregnant now, they will start the next chapter of their relationship in the next few months.

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That said, they have already built a beautiful family between themselves so far. In their two years together, the Fitzpatricks have created many memories worth sharing with the world.

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Katherine and Matt Fitzpatrick’s life together

As they prepare to welcome their child into the world, Katherine and Matt Fitzpatrick will also have a lot of memories to look back upon as their family grows. They might get busy raising their child after the next few months. But they have already enjoyed their lives together with each other.

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Whether they are visiting a castle, going out clubbing, or just grabbing pizza, they have also looked happy to be doing so in each other’s company. They have also visited Universal Studios with their friends, attended a Wimbledon match, and been in the stands for the British Grand Prix 2025 to watch Lando Norris win. Other than that, the couple has also been at Bramall Lane. Katherine seems to be a big Sheffield United fan, an English Premier League club.

Last time Katherine made an appearance on the golf course was at the 2026 Masters Tournament. She joined the field for the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday and also appeared behind the ropes to cheer her husband. But as their baby grows, fans might not see much of her on the golf course anymore.