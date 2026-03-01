Do Shane Lowry and His Wife Wendy Have Any Children Together? PGA Tour Pro’s Family Explored

Even through the toughest of times, Shane Lowry has found a way to fight on the fairway. Whether it was the 2016 U.S. Open or the 2022 Masters Tournament, he has always found a way to continue going on the fairway. Since 2016, he had his wife, Wendy Honner’s, support to keep him motivated. But a year later, Lowry had another reason that kept him from giving up.

His daughter, Iris, was born on March 3, 2017. Since then, the Lowry family has been blessed with a lot of joy. It shows in every event that she appears as the PGA Tour pro embraces her after every round. The young lady has been the star of the 39-year-old’s life ever since her birth.

On September 1, 2021, Iris’ parents brought home a baby sister for her to share her life with. Lowry’s youngest daughter, Ivy, was born after her father had just completed the PGA Tour season for the year. He had just played his last FedEx Cup event, the BMW Championship, and finished T26.

Other than that, Lowry and his wife don’t have any other children. His two daughters often make an appearance on the golf course to cheer their father. They have also participated in the Par-3 Wednesday contest during the Masters Tournament week. In fact, Iris also made a clutch putt in 2025 at Augusta National, which became one of the iconic moments during the event.

However, Iris’s abilities with the club wouldn’t have come as a surprise to those who have followed Lowry’s life. The 8-year-old had been practicing golf for a few years now. In fact, the PGA Tour pro even admitted that his daughter was quite keen about the sport, more so than her sister.

All the golf talk aside, let’s look at what the Lowrys like to do with their daughters away from the course.

Shane Lowry & family “Out of office”

Whether it’s on the course or off it, Shane Lowry and his family enjoy being active. Even when they are away, Shane, Wendy, Iris, and Ivy like to do something that expends their energy. The last time Lowry was “out of office,” as his caption stated, they went to the Atlantis in the Bahamas. There, the group was seen playing tennis on a court and volleyball in a swimming pool. Even their Halloween outfit sees Lowry dressed as a football player.

To celebrate the winter season, the Lowrys took a trip to Lapland with Tommy Fleetwood and his family. There they were seen riding a sled dog and skiing. However, they don’t mind enjoying the leisure of taking cruises and enjoying fancy dinners sometimes as well, according to his Instagram. Lowry has only shared a few glimpses from their adventures on social media. They might have certainly created many more memories together that haven’t been made public.