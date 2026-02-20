Donald Trump’s New Golf Course Lands Tour Debut in Strategic Move

It has been a year since the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, was opened for public. The course, designed by Eric Trump, was the newest addition to the Trump Golf properties owned by President Donald Trump. And in just one year, it has already secured its first official contract to host a Tour event.

As reported by John Turnbull from Bunkered, “From August 6-9, the New Course at Trump International Golf Links, in Aberdeenshire, will play host to the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.”

The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship is a European Legends Tour event hosted by Colin Montgomerie. As the article states, the event will be played on the New Course at Trump’s club. The tournament will follow the 2026 Portugal Invitational held at The Els Club Vilamoura a week prior.

Notably, this is not the first major event the venue will host since its opening. Last season, the Trump International Golf Links welcomed the Nexo Championship. Although not a European Legends Tour event, it still saw some PGA Tour stars compete. New members like Dan Brown and Marco Penge joined the field to compete in the DP World Tour event.

Interestingly, this is not the only Champions Tour event that will be played in Scotland this season. The ISPS Handa Senior Open is also scheduled to be hosted on a Scottish course. In fact, it will be played two weeks before the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship on the Kings Course of the Gleneagles Hotel.

“The breadth of the calendar, the quality of the venues, and the global nature of the Tour reflect how far it has come,” said the European Legends Tour managing director, David Adams.

As can be inferred, the Legends Tour is certainly trying to expand its schedule in the global landscape.

As Turnbull explained, “By adding a brand-new venue like Trump International Golf Links Scotland directly to the Legends Tour schedule, the tour seems to be focusing more on business potential and global attention than sticking with its usual long-time host courses.”

Imago March 6, 2016: Donald Trump attends the final round at Trump National Doral Blue Monster Course. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire) GOLF: MAR 06 PGA Golf Herren – World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship – Final Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon1603064574

That said, the venue has already faced some troubles in the short time it has been open.

Donald Trump’s newest golf course is running into some issues

The Trump International Golf Links was opened for public in the summer of 2025. While the course was designed to challenge the modern golfer, it seemed it wasn’t prepared to tackle the challenges presented by the weather in Scotland at first.

The uncertain and harsh precipitation got a bit too rough last August, as they caused a lot of damage. As reported by The Scotsman, the course was hit by a storm and was closed down for an extended period. It raised a lot of concerns as the incident occurred just before the 2025 Nexo Championship.

Thankfully, the drainage system built within the course was effective enough. In the end, the course was restored to pristine condition before the event began.

With the Legends Tour event scheduled to be played at the venue this year, it will be interesting to see if the weather plays spoilsport once again.