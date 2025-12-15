Donald Trump’s Son Issues Statement on PGA Tour’s $20M Cadillac Championship Announcement

The PGA Tour is going back to the Trump National Doral in 2026. Back in October 2025, Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter confirmed that the PGA Tour was signing a deal with Cadillac to host a tournament next season. And they will be hosting their event on Donald Trump’s course in Miami. Now, Trump’s son has confirmed the same, sharing his thoughts on the Cadillac Championship 2026.

In an article published on the official PGA Tour website, Eric Trump said, “For more than half a century, Trump National Doral has been lucky enough to host the PGA TOUR, and the WGC-Cadillac Championship has been a big part of that story.”

The executive vice president of The Trump Organization also added, “We are excited to welcome Cadillac back – an iconic brand and a longtime friend – for the Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral, one of the most celebrated golf destinations anywhere in the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The WGC Championship at the Trump National Doral saw some huge names lift the title. The likes of Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, and Adam Scott have all been champions on the course.

With the Cadillac Championship being a $20 million Signature event, it might see a few more established players join the list. The likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy must already be raring to get their hands on the new title.