Donald Trump Shouts Out Bryson DeChambeau as He Shares Details About Golf Match With Biden

Donald Trump is once again taking his rivalry with Joe Biden to the golf course. Even though POTUS has never played professionally, he still claims to have achieved many club championships. Speaking about a proposed game with Biden, he name-dropped one of LIV Golf’s biggest stars to back his talk.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a Thanksgiving interview with Forbes Breaking News, Trump was asked if he would play a golf match with former President Biden. Trump replied, “I’d love to. I mean, I’ve invited him, but he doesn’t want to show up.”

During their Presidential debate in 2024, the two leaders argued over golf handicaps. Ever since then, Donald Trump has taken numerous shots at Joe Biden’s golf game. He has constantly mocked the former President’s skills on the fairway. He was even heard saying, “Do you think Biden can do that?” during a club tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming back to the interview, Trump went on to flaunt his resume of accomplishments as an amateur golfer. He mentioned how he has won 38 club championships and is very close to scratch.

That’s when he also talked about his collaboration with the Crushers GC captain: “I’ve played with Bryson DeChambeau in the ‘Breaking 50’, and we had a good time. A lot of people thought that was a great ratings hit. We had a lot of fun.”

The President’s collaboration with Bryson DeChambeau was one of the most successful videos the LIV Golf pro has created. It earned very high ratings and has gained 16 million views to date. The number has constantly grown since the video was published in July 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video played a huge role in showcasing Donald Trump’s ability on the golf course. Many fans believed that the President wasn’t as good as he claimed to be before that. But the comments reflected that views about his skills with the club drastically changed after the video. In fact, fans also called him DeChambeau’s best golf partner for the video series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It’s uncertain how good ex-President Joe Biden is on the golf course. However, fans are aware of Donald Trump’s abilities with the club. Beyond that, his connection with the sport might also give him an edge over the former Commander-in-Chief.

Does Donald Trump’s connection with golf give him an edge over Joe Biden?

President Donald Trump’s love for golf is matched only by his penchant for flaunting his accolades on the course. He also aligns himself with some of the biggest names in golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods is a frequent visitor to the White House. His relationship with Vanessa Trump connects him to the President directly. Moreover, Donald Trump is also a huge admirer of Woods. In fact, they often share trade secrets about the sport as well. And one of them was that the big cat had not seen a better driver of the ball than Rory McIlroy.

As it turns out, Trump maintains close ties with PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy as well. The Irishman proved to his rival, Bryson DeChambeau, that he, too, has a great bond with Trump. Rory & Donald played a round of golf together a few weeks before the 2025 Genesis Invitational. President Donald Trump was also sent a public invitation by Justin Rose to the trophy ceremony when Team Europe won the Ryder Cup. But the POTUS wasn’t present during the last day of the event.