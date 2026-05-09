Donald Trump Signs New Agreement for DC’s Municipal Golf Courses After Backlash

President Donald Trump’s love for golf is no secret. He is often seen either playing the sport, watching it, or attending events of major tournaments. Trump also invites major stars to the White House to build strong relations in the community. But it’s not only the professional golf circuit that he is interested in. He is also helping make the Sunday golfers’ lives easier.

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National Links Trust revealed that three courses in Washington, D.C. are being kept open for the public: East Potomac Golf Links, Langston Golf Course, and Rock Creek Park Golf. Information revealed that all three courses were being renovated to improve the facilities they provide to the citizens of the region. At the end of the message, the co-founders, Mike McCartin & Will Smith, thanked Trump for reaching an agreement to make this happen.

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Interestingly, the Trump administration had terminated its previous contract with the National Links Trust back in December 2025. That had put the future of the courses under duress. But the new terms allow more flexibility for renovation. In fact, reports by The Washington Post also suggest that Trump is personally involved in the redesign of East Potomac.

As per the report, the National Links Trust had begun the transformative work on the three courses five years ago. However, it seems that the old lease only allowed a certain level of renovations. But with the new agreement, the courses are expected to see major changes, redevelopments, new restaurants, and other revenue-generating spots. That should make the venues more profitable.

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However, not everyone in the community was on board with the idea. One of them said, “Support you 100% since the days I worked in DC, played Rock Creek twice/month, and colleagues went to Haines Point to hit balls after work. We do NOT want Trump’s stamp on DC resources.” Another used also said, “Could you fight back at all? Or are you run by a Trump lover who thinks destroying the agency is a good idea?”

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There is a clear backlash against Trump’s involvement in the process. But with how much the President is already invested, it might be a little too late to fight back.

This is not the first golf project the 47th POTUS has invested in recently. The only difference is that the other one he was working on was a part of his organization.

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President Donald Trump’s recent golf course projects

Donald Trump has been eagerly waiting for the launch of his Aberdeenshire golf resort. But he has seen nothing but delays recently. So he has kept a close eye on all the developments that have been happening at the venue.

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Rushing to open the resort to the public, he added 170 additional parking lots and a lot more lighting posts than expected. The only problem was that he went ahead with the installations before he received permission to add them.

Trump’s impatience could have cost him dearly. But fortunately, his influence helped him win enough favors to get the issue overlooked. Had it been anyone else in the world, they might have faced much financially harsher consequences.

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None of the work being done in Washington, D.C. is carried out without a permit. But after watching what happened in Aberdeenshire, the employees of the American capital might not shy away from asking the President a favor or two when they need help.