Don’t Judge Her by Wins: Lexi Thompson’s Impact Is Far Greater

It has been a while since Lexi Thompson announced her semi-retirement from golf. Since then, she has not been as committed to the LPGA Tour schedule. It’s not that the beloved golf star hasn’t made any appearances in 2025 at all. Thompson still has 8 starts under her belt after 6 months, 3 of which have been majors. Despite her absence, fans have still been cheering for her on and off the field. In fact, she has received more love than ever in her life away from the course.

Since the end of 2024, Thompson has enjoyed many beautiful moments in her life. At the start of the year, she announced that she was engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Max Provost. That was a step ahead on her goal to focus on her personal life. She had also expressed how she wanted to be in the best shape of her life. And her quest to achieve that feat received a lot of support, as fans showed their love for her efforts. While she had pushed herself away from golf, Thompson is still considered a beloved figure in the golf community. All credit for that goes to her honesty and genuineness.

Over the years, Lexi has faced a lot of criticism from experts, analysts, coaches, peers, and fans alike. Being one of the leading stars on the LPGA Tour, she always had the spotlight on her as fans intently watched her every move. That triggered certain incidents like the 4-stroke penalty at the 2017 ANA Inspiration, which is now known as the Chevron Championship. For anyone who doesn’t know, Thompson could have won the major for the second time in her career back in 2017. However, a late penalty and a lot of drama ensured that was not to be, as she lost in the playoffs.

Thompson was at the top of the leaderboard going into the final round. However, she had committed an error while marking the ball in the previous round. No one but a fan watching on television had noticed the infraction, and he brought it to the attention of the officials later that day. By the time Thompson received the penalty, she had already played 12 holes and was 2 strokes in the lead. The 4-stroke ruling pushed her behind Runchanapong Youprayong on the leaderboard. However, she did fight back to level by the 18th. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to win her the major.

However, what touched everyone’s heart was Thompson’s emotional interview after the loss. Even after the shocking events, all she said was: “I wasn’t expecting what happened today, but … it happens, and I’ll learn from it and hopefully do better,” with some tears in her eyes. Despite being heartbroken, she took it as a lesson to stay focused on the course and not commit such errors again. Thompson also stayed back after hours to sign autographs for all the fans who were eagerly waiting for her. That further displayed her genuine nature.

But by no means does a loss define Lexi Thompson’s career. The few disappointments aside, the 30-year-old has enjoyed quite a glorious career since her official debut in 2012. Let’s see what she has won over the years.

Seven years of Lexi Thompson

Only a year after Annika Sorenstam won her 10th and last major, Lexi Thompson made her first appearance on the LPGA Tour. In the 2007 U.S. Open, the beloved future star was only 12 when she battled greats like Inbee Park, Lorena Ochoa, and Cristie Kerr during their prime. Thompson had an LPGA Tour title in the bag even before she officially became a member in 2012. Her first win came in the 2011 Navistar LPGA Classic, where she beat the field with a 17-under 271. However, Thompson’s real winning streak began in 2013, when she started capturing at least 1 title every year for 7 straight seasons. From 2013 to 2019, the semi-retired golfer bagged 10 of her 11 LPGA Tour wins.

Undoubtedly, Lexi’s biggest win was the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship. She captured the major by beating the superstar Michelle Wie West by 3 strokes after a flawless final round performance. In fact, Thompson was spectacular throughout the major at Mission Hills Country Club as she only had 3 bogeys across 72 holes. However, since 2019, Thompson has been on a winless streak despite regularly being in contention.

She has also represented the United States with pride every opportunity she has received. Since receiving her membership, Thompson has been a part of every U.S. Team in the Solheim Cup. She has played in a total of 7 Solheim Cups since 2013, winning three and tying once. Unfortunately, the tie resulted in the former champions, Team Europe, taking the title home. Nevertheless, Thompson has been a rock for the United States squad and boasts a record of 10 wins, 10 losses, and 7 ties.

More than her ability with the club, her incredible passion and pride have been vital for the American team, especially after they beat their rivals in 2024. And she, unlike the more competitive bunch of golfers, has figured out what works for a team competing in the Solheim Cup. After the win in 2024, she said, “There’s pressure every time we tee it up. It might be a little bit more representing our country, but it’s learning to embrace it. You’re not alone out there. You have your teammates by your side.” Having struggled with loneliness on the course all her career, it’s evident that Thompson thrives when she is representing the United States with her fellow countrywomen.

Maybe that’s what helps her earn the loyalty of the fan base. Her unbelievable desire and commitment towards golf are the driving forces behind the support she receives. Or it could be the fact that she never shies away from giving back to the fans. Whether she played well or badly, is cheered or booed, Lexi Thompson will always stay back to attend to everyone looking for autographs. She never denies fan interaction and is always there to answer any questions.

So even when she is a part of a controversy, fans have faith in her to share the truth from her perspective. Whether it’s good or bad is not the debate. Her incredible service to the fans and the media has helped her maintain her public image crystal clear. And that has always helped her stay connected with everyone who follows her.

Her life away from golf is certainly blossoming. But it’s vital for the LPGA Tour to keep her around. Especially considering the impact she has on women’s golf. Let’s see how Lexi Thompson can help the future of the LPGA Tour.

LPGA Tour needs Lexi Thompson now more than ever

Lexi Thompson holds a unique status on the LPGA Tour. She may not be as successful as Nelly Korda or Lydia Ko at the moment. But she is still one of the most popular golfers on the course in the women’s golf circuit today. Thompson is undoubtedly still a prolific golfer. And in 2025, she has shown glimpses of getting close to breaking her winless streak. But she’s not just a player on the LPGA Tour. Her attitude and approach also make her a great mentor for future generations and an ambassador of women’s golf.

The Tour has seen a lot of young golfers rise up the rankings. The likes of Rose Zhang, Mao Saigo, Jeeno Thitikul, and others have also found a lot of success in quick succession. Watching someone like Thompson play alongside them will inspire them to not only improve their game but also become better human beings. She can be an outstanding role model for the young talent until it’s time for her to pass on the torch to them.

Lastly, Lexi is undeniably a bridge between the LPGA Tour and many of the fans who still follow it. Her departure or lack of appearances may lead to a drop in interest in women’s golf. She is a huge stakeholder for the LPGA Tour, and the sooner the new commissioner, Craig Kessler, realizes this, the better it will be. He and the remaining board need to do all they can to retain Thompson’s services as often as possible while ensuring a great relationship.

Considering her form in 2025, the Tour officials can also expect the 30-year-old to win a tournament or two in the near future. And if she does, then it is a win-win for everyone, including her competitors. Lexi Thompson breaking her 6-year winless streak will break the headlines. It will certainly help the LPGA Tour gain more viewership. More spotlight on the Tour would also mean Thompson’s peers will get more attention. And with continued excellence in performance, Kessler & Co. can collaborate with the 30-year-old to grow the Tour over the next few years.

So, it’s safe to say that Thompson’s story is not over yet. She’s a symbol for the LPGA Tour, the pride of American women’s golf. Despite her being semi-retired now, it’s only the beginning of a new chapter. A chapter where we might see her win more. But one where she will definitely inspire the future of the LPGA Tour. Either way, there is a lot more of Lexi Thompson we have yet to see.