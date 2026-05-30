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‘Dramatic’: PGA Tour Pro Becomes a Joke as Awkward Fall at $9.9M Event Goes Viral

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Molin Sheth

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May 30, 2026 | 5:52 PM EDT

HomeGolf

‘Dramatic’: PGA Tour Pro Becomes a Joke as Awkward Fall at $9.9M Event Goes Viral

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Molin Sheth

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May 30, 2026 | 5:52 PM EDT

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Things are getting out of hand at the Colonial Country Club. And we mean that literally for Michael Thorbjornsen. The golfer couldn’t grab a hold of himself while trying to wedge out a bunker shot on the first hole in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

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Thorbjornsen’s ball landed close to the edge of the slope of the green-side bunker. He had an awkward downward angle to hit from. While he executed the scoop well, he couldn’t control his footing on the follow-through. As the ball dropped on the green, the 24-year-old fell on the grass beside the sand. A short replay showed that his right foot slipped when he tried to get out of the slope while keeping his eyes on the flying ball.

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When he started the round on Saturday, Thorbjornsen was sitting at the top of the leaderboard, as he had ended the second round with a 65. However, he didn’t only experience a slip-up on the grass but also on the leaderboard. After completing 8 holes, he has conceded two bogeys and slipped down to 7-under par.

Falling while hitting the ball is more common than you’d think. At the 2026 Cologuard Classic in Arizona, John Daly took a scary fall down a massive hill. Luckily, he was not hurt. His caddie, Joel Cooley, rushed after him to help.

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Thorbjornsen’s instance at the $9.9 million event got a giggle from everyone. Other than the fans, one of his peers also laughed about the entire incident.

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PGA Tour pro Michael Thorbjornsen’s fall leads to laughter riots among the golf fans.

Min Woo Lee teased, “Ayooo, golfers are athletes.”

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The debate about whether golfers can be considered athletes has always run wild. While not everyone might follow Tiger Woodsintense workout routine, watching Thorbjornsen fall at Fort Worth doesn’t help support that theory.

A fan wrote, “Hand down, ego down, sand: 1. human dignity: 0. Dramatic but iconic. Lol.”

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Honestly, while Thorbjornsen may not have fallen gracefully, he took the entire situation quite maturely by laughing it off. This certainly created a memorable moment at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

One of the comments said, “I thought I was watching the NBA finals 😂.”

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The free-falling motion of the 24-year-old does make it seem like he was shoved by a fellow forward of an opposing team during an NBA game. It was like a fight between Thorbjornsen and an imaginary 7-foot Detroit Pistons player. Or maybe “the Shai Gil special,” as another fan suggested.

Lastly, enjoying a bit of word play, someone wrote, “Laying it all out there for us today.”

Thorbjornsen took ‘getting close to the green’ to a whole new level with that one. But someone should remind him that it’s the ball that is supposed to drop, not him.

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Molin Sheth

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Molin Sheth is a senior Golf writer at EssentiallySports and a key member of the ES Golf Trends Desk. He brings strong editorial judgment and a data-driven approach to uncovering the game’s overlooked angles, delivering insightful play-by-play reporting across golf’s four major championships. As part of the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, an in-house initiative that mentors and develops writers through expert guidance and rigorous training, Molin works closely with industry-leading mentors to bring clarity and depth to a sport where precision matters and every shot tells a story. Molin comes from a diverse professional background that enriches his coverage. With extensive experience in digital marketing, content management, and quality assurance, he excels at optimizing processes and enhancing user experiences, skills that translate into delivering well-researched, engaging content efficiently. His roles in customer support, technical troubleshooting, and cross-functional collaboration have honed his problem-solving abilities and attention to detail. This comprehensive skill set allows Molin to approach golf reporting with a unique blend of creativity, analytical rigor, and operational excellence, ensuring his work resonates with both casual fans and serious golf enthusiasts.

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Riya Singhal

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