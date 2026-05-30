‘Dramatic’: PGA Tour Pro Becomes a Joke as Awkward Fall at $9.9M Event Goes Viral

Things are getting out of hand at the Colonial Country Club. And we mean that literally for Michael Thorbjornsen. The golfer couldn’t grab a hold of himself while trying to wedge out a bunker shot on the first hole in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

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Thorbjornsen’s ball landed close to the edge of the slope of the green-side bunker. He had an awkward downward angle to hit from. While he executed the scoop well, he couldn’t control his footing on the follow-through. As the ball dropped on the green, the 24-year-old fell on the grass beside the sand. A short replay showed that his right foot slipped when he tried to get out of the slope while keeping his eyes on the flying ball.

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When he started the round on Saturday, Thorbjornsen was sitting at the top of the leaderboard, as he had ended the second round with a 65. However, he didn’t only experience a slip-up on the grass but also on the leaderboard. After completing 8 holes, he has conceded two bogeys and slipped down to 7-under par.

Falling while hitting the ball is more common than you’d think. At the 2026 Cologuard Classic in Arizona, John Daly took a scary fall down a massive hill. Luckily, he was not hurt. His caddie, Joel Cooley, rushed after him to help.

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Thorbjornsen’s instance at the $9.9 million event got a giggle from everyone. Other than the fans, one of his peers also laughed about the entire incident.

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PGA Tour pro Michael Thorbjornsen’s fall leads to laughter riots among the golf fans.

Min Woo Lee teased, “Ayooo, golfers are athletes.”

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The debate about whether golfers can be considered athletes has always run wild. While not everyone might follow Tiger Woods‘ intense workout routine, watching Thorbjornsen fall at Fort Worth doesn’t help support that theory.

A fan wrote, “Hand down, ego down, sand: 1. human dignity: 0. Dramatic but iconic. Lol.”

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Honestly, while Thorbjornsen may not have fallen gracefully, he took the entire situation quite maturely by laughing it off. This certainly created a memorable moment at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

One of the comments said, “I thought I was watching the NBA finals 😂.”

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The free-falling motion of the 24-year-old does make it seem like he was shoved by a fellow forward of an opposing team during an NBA game. It was like a fight between Thorbjornsen and an imaginary 7-foot Detroit Pistons player. Or maybe “the Shai Gil special,” as another fan suggested.

Lastly, enjoying a bit of word play, someone wrote, “Laying it all out there for us today.”

Thorbjornsen took ‘getting close to the green’ to a whole new level with that one. But someone should remind him that it’s the ball that is supposed to drop, not him.