Drought-Affected PGA Tour Venue to Reopen but Fate of $20M Event Remains Unchanged

The calendar for the 2026 PGA Tour season is going to look a bit different. This season kicked off with an outstanding battle between Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa. In the end, the Japanese pro had to record the PGA Tour’s best 72-hole score of 35-under par to win The Sentry 2025.

However, Matsuyama won’t be able to defend his title next year. The $20 million has been canceled for 2026 due to a damaged course. However, the latest reports reveal that the course has been restored.

As reported on MauiNow, the Kapalua Plantation Course, the venue of The Sentry, is back to its lush-green state within a month. Back in September 2025, pictures from the course showed that it was completely dried out due to a lack of sufficient water supply. However, the course management has since worked hard to turn things around and restore the conditions of the course.

The course is due to open again for the locals from November 10, 2025. The turf may be in good enough condition for the public to enjoy their Sunday games. However, as per MauiNow, it still doesn’t meet the standards required by the PGA Tour to host The Sentry. That’s why the Tour decided to confirm that the tournament will be canceled in 2026 despite reviewing the development of the conditions on the course.

However, the sponsors of the event are still hopeful of the tournament returning to the PGA Tour schedule in the future. Stephanie Smith, an executive at Sentry, said, “Sentry is committed to our long-term relationship with the TOUR – which runs through 2035 – and The Sentry’s place as a prominent event. While 2026 will not turn out as we would have liked, we’re optimistic about the future.” Considering the progress it has already achieved in a short period, Kapalua Plantation Course should definitely be in a condition to meet the standards required by the PGA Tour for the return of The Sentry in 2027.

Having said that, who is to be blamed for the deterioration of the Kapalua Plantation Course? Let’s look at the chaotic situation in Hawaii that led to the PGA Tour’s decision to back out of the event in 2026.

What led to the cancellation of The Sentry?

What happened to the Kapalua Plantation Course wasn’t an isolated incident in the region. Many other businesses also suffered due to the lack of water supply in Kapalua. While the Maui Land and Pineapple Company designed a system in the Pu‘u Kukui Watershed Preserve in 1988, they overlooked the century-old ditch that gathers the water that is to be supplied to the region. Mark Rolfing mentioned that it was the primary reason the region of Kapalua wasn’t getting water efficiently.

In fact, the locals also strongly believe that to be the truth. And they blame Maui Land and Pineapple Company for the mismanagement of the situation. In fact, when the reports of the deterioration of the golf course were first released, it was also revealed that the course officials and local businesses had filed a lawsuit against MLP for their negligence. While the Kapalua Plantation Course is slowly getting restored to its former glory, it will be interesting to see when The Sentry returns to Maui once again.