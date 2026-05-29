‘Dumbest Concept’: Fans Rally Behind Justin Thomas as He Rejects Golf’s ‘Unwritten Rule’

There are a lot of unwritten rules in golf. And most of them are the ones professional golfers always abide by. Avoiding walking in the putting line, calling ‘fore’, and wearing clean shoes are just some of them. But not scoring a course record at a venue you’re not a member of isn’t a thing. And Justin Thomas couldn’t agree more with it.

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When a fan claimed that it was an unwritten rule, Thomas replied, “Never heard of that one… promise you won’t find me tanking it anywhere 🤣.”

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It’s not like Thomas isn’t privy to such information. He has been a professional golfer since 2013 and joined the PGA Tour two years later. The two-time PGA Championship winner has also pushed the limits of the regulations at the Aronimink Golf Club a couple of weeks ago. So he clearly knows where the boundaries lie. He also didn’t shy away from taking up slow-play issues with the rules officials during his pursuit of the Wanamaker Trophy this year.

And like most golfers, he too tries to practice the unwritten etiquette of the golf course. But in his 13 years as a professional player, even he hasn’t heard of players purposely not breaking the course’s lowest score record because of their status there.

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Everyone in the golf community also agreed with what Justin Thomas had to say. Let’s see what the fans commented.

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Netizens support Justin Thomas’ claims about course etiquette

Justin Thomas is not generally considered a rule breaker. But even he pushes the limits when things get intense on the golf course. So he knows what rules he can or cannot cross, whether they are written or not.

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One of the fans wrote, “‘Unwritten’ sports rules are the dumbest concept ever to grace human sport.”

Well, the unwritten rules mentioned previously were more of etiquette followed by golfers to preserve the traditions on the course. Especially the one where players don’t cross their opponent’s putting line. This keeps the green surface sacred and helps avoid any conflicts between the professionals.

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Another fan said, “Justin, come play in our member guest. You can shoot the course record if you want. Hell, I encourage it.”

They are encouraging Thomas to visit their course as a non-member and break the record. This is the exact opposite of what the ‘unwritten rule’ suggested. Having a player of his status on their course will certainly put them on the radar.

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Someone asked, “How many course records you have, JT? Genuinely curious.”

To that, a tweet read, “Hell yeah.” They had an image of a Google search with Thomas’ total course record. Apparently, he holds nine PGA Tour course records all over the United States. He nearly broke one last year at TPC Sawgrass after he managed a 10-under 62 in the 2025 PLAYERS Championship.

Lastly, a comment said, “I think it would be a pretty cool story at the club saying a Justin Thomas broke the course record. I could care less if our pro has the record or not.”

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Having Justin Thomas come to their club and set a record would certainly be amazing. It would add more prestige to the course rather than being disrespectful to any existing member. Besides, the members themselves would feel proud that no one other than a two-time major winner could beat them. That would certainly boost their confidence.