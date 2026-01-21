Dustin Johnson Breaks Silence on PGA Tour Return Intentions as Patrick Reed Delivers Bad News to LIV Golf

Patrick Reed was not a part of the ‘Returning Members Programme.’ Yet, he was swayed by the PGA Tour’s decision to reinstate Brooks Koepka. He admitted that he would like to return at some point in the future. However, Dustin Johnson doesn’t have any such ambitions as he is happy to be where he is at the moment.

In an interview with Today’s Golfer, Johnson told Ben Parsons, “I don’t see me going anywhere else. I’m happy playing right where I’m at. Would I play a couple events on tour? Sure, there’s few events I that I like. But I like playing LIV, and I like playing around the world, and I’m very happy playing right where I’m at.”

The one USP for LIV Golf is that they give their players the opportunity to travel the world. Teeing up on some breathtaking courses like The Grange Golf Club, Real Club Valderrama, Sentosa Golf Club, and others makes the events more exciting. Johnson may be missing out on Pebble Beach and Memorial Park. But with LIV Golf often changing venues for its events, he will get to enjoy new fairways more often in the Saudi-based promotion than in the PGA Tour.

Johnson also stated, “It’s only getting better. We’re going to continue to grow, and the fields keep getting better, too.” With LIV Golf pushing for an OWGR sanction, the opportunity of growth beyond it is endless. They would also be able to attract more talented players to their roster.