Dustin Johnson Forced to Adjust With Struggling Pro as Patrick Reed’s Void Can’t Be Filled

The 4Aces GC started their 2026 campaign of LIV Golf with Miguel Tabuena playing as their fourth in Riyadh. But the truth was, they were still struggling to find a permanent squad member after Patrick Reed‘s departure. The season had already begun, and Dustin Johnson was a player short. That was until they offered Anthony Kim a contract to join their team.

As confirmed by Flushing It, “Anthony Kim has signed a season long deal to replace Patrick Reed on Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC on the LIV Golf League, starting in Adelaide this week.”

Hyping up Kim’s credentials right now, they also added, “AK is playing the best golf of his comeback at the moment, re-qualifying for the league via the Promotions Event. This will be the first time he has been on a team and with his motivation levels as high as ever, hopefully he can continue the progression he’s shown over the last few months.”

This will indeed be the first time he will be a full-time member of a team since joining LIV Golf in 2024. Albeit only for a year, it’s a big win for the 40-year-old.

Kim had already made his debut for the season as a Wild Card player in Riyadh. He finished 22nd on the leaderboard, tied with Joaquin Niemann. That helped him secure his best-ever finish as an individual in LIV Golf. His previous best was a T25 finish in LIV Golf Dallas in June 2025.

Tabuena, who was playing for the 4Aces GC, finished at T48. He was tied with Tyrrell Hatton and RangeGoats GC captain, Bubba Watson. On the individual leaderboard, the temporary substitute is sitting in the Drop Zone in 49th position.

Despite the positive move, Johnson’s signing of Kim can be perceived as desperation.

Did Dustin Johnson & Co. run out of options before opting for Anthony Kim?

Sure, Anthony Kim delivered the best LIV Golf performance of his career. It was certainly better than their temporary player, Miguel Tabuena. But Dustin Johnson may have made a desperate move trying to look for a fourth to continue their 2026 campaign.

Kim had already joined the LIV Golf system as a Wild Card player for the season. Moreover, Scott O’Neil had claimed that many PGA Tour pros were eager to join LIV Golf, so they shouldn’t have any problems bringing in talent. They did succeed in doing so with the likes of Thomas Detry and 2026 LIV Golf Riyadh champion Elvis Smylie. But Johnson’s struggle to get a new name to join the 4Aces GC reflects negatively on them.

One of the fans also pointed out an interesting perspective on X: “Great for AK, and well deserved. But let’s face it, this news is also that LIV couldn’t find/convince a ‘name’ replacement for Reed. And that’s despite OWGR points.”

LIV Golf has attained OWGR status after O’Neil had made the claim. Despite that, the 4Aces GC captain wasn’t able to attract a new name outside their system. Was Anthony Kim really their first choice, or did Dustin Johnson not have any options when looking for a fourth member for the 2026 season?