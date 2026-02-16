Dustin Johnson Goes Viral for Keeping Anthony Kim’s Addiction Battle in Mind While Celebrating His Golf Comeback

It took Anthony Kim a decade to battle his addiction to drugs and alcohol before he returned to the course in 2024. Two years later, the 40-year-old grabbed his first win, LIV Golf Adelaide 2026, by beating Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. Dustin Johnson couldn’t be happier to see him achieve the feat. However, he still ensured to set the boundaries during the celebrations on the 18th green at The Grange.
With a video of Johnson & Co. spraying a mystery drink on Kim, Claire Rogers wrote, “DJ saying ‘we made sure it was water’ at the end here was really kind. Love it.”
This confirms that the 4Aces GC weren’t actually spraying champagne or any other alcoholic beverage to trigger a recovering Kim. Instead, it was just water, sparkling at most, to help him experience the same level of excitement as others after winning an event.
In the video, Johnson can be heard saying, “We made sure it was water,” before embracing Kim. But before that, the 40-year-old reacted caustiously as he thought they were using alcohol. So he ran away from them until he realized that was not the case.
Either way, the 4Aces GC captain’s sweet gesture, understanding the needs of his teammate, caught everyone’s attention. And the fans acknowledged how he pays attention to the needs of every one of his players.
Dustin Johnson’s care for his teammate gets a positive reaction from the netizens
Anthony Kim’s incredible journey towards a comeback and finally grabbing a win has been truly remarkable. And while Dustin Johnson wanted to celebrate it, he also wanted to ensure that he didn’t trigger the new 4Aces GC player in any way. And fans loved that about him.
In fact, many fans considered it to be a “class act!” Someone else also wrote, “Pretty classy act by DJ.”
Kim would have been yearning to join the celebrations ever since he returned to LIV Golf. Johnson helping him experience that while also accommodating his situation shows how caring he is towards his teammates. Truly a classy individual.
Intrigued by the celebration, someone wrote, “Was actually wondering about this when I saw. That’s awesome.”
Even they must have been wondering that the 4Aces GC wouldn’t be showering Kim with alcohol. Thankfully, Johnson clarified it with his new teammate during the broadcast itself. Hopefully, the fan heard it during the event, if not through Rogers’ video.
Concerned about the situation, a fan said, “That was my worry when I initially saw the video. I’m so glad they used water.” Another also wrote, “OMG! I was screaming, Don’t dowse him in booze! 🙏.”
They were clearly worried that the 4Aces GC captain and his teammates must have triggered Kim’s addiction that took him 12 years to recover from. But they were relieved that Johnson & Co. were only using sparkling water to help him celebrate his $4 million paycheck.