Dustin Johnson Goes Viral for Keeping Anthony Kim’s Addiction Battle in Mind While Celebrating His Golf Comeback

25th July 2024 JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, Uttoxeter, England LIV UK Golf League, Pro-Am Day Dustin Johnson of the Aces GC plays from the 10th tee during the Thursday Pro-Am PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12671658 StevenxFlynn

25th July 2024 JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, Uttoxeter, England LIV UK Golf League, Pro-Am Day Dustin Johnson of the Aces GC plays from the 10th tee during the Thursday Pro-Am PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12671658 StevenxFlynn

It took Anthony Kim a decade to battle his addiction to drugs and alcohol before he returned to the course in 2024. Two years later, the 40-year-old grabbed his first win, LIV Golf Adelaide 2026, by beating Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. Dustin Johnson couldn’t be happier to see him achieve the feat. However, he still ensured to set the boundaries during the celebrations on the 18th green at The Grange.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With a video of Johnson & Co. spraying a mystery drink on Kim, Claire Rogers wrote, “DJ saying ‘we made sure it was water’ at the end here was really kind. Love it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This confirms that the 4Aces GC weren’t actually spraying champagne or any other alcoholic beverage to trigger a recovering Kim. Instead, it was just water, sparkling at most, to help him experience the same level of excitement as others after winning an event.

In the video, Johnson can be heard saying, “We made sure it was water,” before embracing Kim. But before that, the 40-year-old reacted caustiously as he thought they were using alcohol. So he ran away from them until he realized that was not the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Either way, the 4Aces GC captain’s sweet gesture, understanding the needs of his teammate, caught everyone’s attention. And the fans acknowledged how he pays attention to the needs of every one of his players.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Let’s see how the internet reacted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dustin Johnson’s care for his teammate gets a positive reaction from the netizens

Anthony Kim’s incredible journey towards a comeback and finally grabbing a win has been truly remarkable. And while Dustin Johnson wanted to celebrate it, he also wanted to ensure that he didn’t trigger the new 4Aces GC player in any way. And fans loved that about him.

In fact, many fans considered it to be a “class act!” Someone else also wrote, “Pretty classy act by DJ.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim would have been yearning to join the celebrations ever since he returned to LIV Golf. Johnson helping him experience that while also accommodating his situation shows how caring he is towards his teammates. Truly a classy individual.

Intrigued by the celebration, someone wrote, “Was actually wondering about this when I saw. That’s awesome.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even they must have been wondering that the 4Aces GC wouldn’t be showering Kim with alcohol. Thankfully, Johnson clarified it with his new teammate during the broadcast itself. Hopefully, the fan heard it during the event, if not through Rogers’ video.

Concerned about the situation, a fan said, “That was my worry when I initially saw the video. I’m so glad they used water.” Another also wrote, “OMG! I was screaming, Don’t dowse him in booze! 🙏.”

They were clearly worried that the 4Aces GC captain and his teammates must have triggered Kim’s addiction that took him 12 years to recover from. But they were relieved that Johnson & Co. were only using sparkling water to help him celebrate his $4 million paycheck.