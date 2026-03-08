Dustin Johnson’s Wild Private Plane Promise Leaves Anthony Kim and Co. in Disbelief

Jon Rahm saved his LIV Golf peers a lot of stress and discomfort by flying them out of Dubai on a private flight. And they were quite grateful for the Spanish veteran’s gesture. Thomas Detry expressed how thankful he was already in a couple of statements he has made since. Now, Anthony Kim has also shown his gratitude towards the Legion XIII captain. But he also acknowledged Dustin Johnson for keeping his promise.

As per Flushing It‘s tweet, Kim stated, “DJ said he was going to get us a private plane soon (smiling).”

The terms for purchasing the plane were simple; Johnson had asked his team to give it their all. If the 4Aces GC had won as a team in LIV Golf Hong Kong, then the two-time major champion would buy his team a private plane of their own. Kim hasn’t revealed the specifications of their team’s personal plane. However, Johnson’s gesture will guarantee his teammates never face the issue that occurred in Dubai a few days ago.

Detry and Thomas Pieters were the biggest contributors in helping their team win. They were placed in second and third on the leaderboard, respectively, after the conclusion of the Hong Kong event.