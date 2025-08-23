11x LPGA Star Ignores Nelly Korda & Co. as She ‘Fights’ Herself for Crucial Win in Canada

Nearly 9 months into 2025, and Nelly Korda still hasn’t won a single title yet. Yes, we’re talking about the same golfer who captured 7 LPGA Tour championships in 2024. She was undoubtedly the best player in women’s golf last year. Unfortunately, she isn’t even the world #1 now, as Jeeno Thitikul took over the crown a few weeks ago. Playing in her first LPGA Tour event since, Korda is once again sitting 7 positions behind Thitikul in the CPKC Women’s Open. However, the Thai pro is not the only one looking to stay on top of the former world #1. So is Minjee Lee.

Tied with Thitikul at T2, the Australian pro is only 3 strokes off the top. And she was asked if her mindset changes when she is chasing the leader, as compared to when she is sitting at the top of the board like Akie Iwai. In response to the query, Lee said, “I do think internally it’s a little bit different. You know, when you are — when you have the lead, I’m sure you’ll be in like a really good condition and you’ll be hitting it well. But I do think you feel like you need to keep the lead more than when you’re chasing.”

At the top of the table, Lee is more confident in controlling her strokeplay and pacing her game as required. She believes that it is easier for her to maintain a lead than to be someone chasing it. However, when she is put in a situation where she is trailing by a few strokes, her approach is a bit different. As Minjee explained, “You can kind of be a little more aggressive and you’re trying to obviously chase and make as many birdies as possible.” When chasing a lead, she is forced to make as many birdies as possible. Hence, she plays a riskier game, which she has less control over.

On that note, one of the reporters asked her if her approach to a chase changes depending on whether a top golfer like Nelly Korda or Jeeno Thitikul is leading the board or someone who is relatively less experienced. Interestingly, Lee said that her decision-making is not influenced by any other external factors except her position on the leaderboard. She said, “Not really. I don’t really pay too much attention to like who is up on the leaderboard. Obviously, everybody is a great player and everybody has great skill and talent to be on the LPGA Tour.”

It’s evident that she doesn’t discriminate between any of her peers. She believes anyone can surprise her to a win in the end. However, what she has to do to win is to play her best game; “I think it’s more a fight against myself and the golf course, so I just try to do my very best every day and try and get — you know, get that 2% better on the course.”

2% is all she or anyone needs to be better than their opponents to win the biggest tournaments in golf. That 2% was enough for Maja Stark to finish her 72 holes in 2 strokes fewer than Nelly Korda in the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. That 2% was enough for Miyū Yamashita to overcome the threat of hometown hero, Charley Hull, in the 2025 AIG Women’s Open. And the 2% is all that Minjee Lee needed to maintain her lead in the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and win the third major of her career.

Having said that, what’s at stake for Min Woo Lee’s sister if she does end up winning the CPKC Women’s Open? Let’s take a look at her run this season to see where she stands.

Does Minjee Lee stand a chance to become the Player of the Year in 2025?

We’re nearly in the ninth month of the year, and the season is about to come to an end. In the next few weeks, the LPGA Tour will round up the Race to CME Globe points and determine who is the player of the year for 2025. As things stand, Jeeno Thitikul is leading the list with 1 win and 8 top-10 finishes under her belt. She is one of the golfers who has played the fewest number of events and still tops the rankings due to her incredible consistency. Despite her winless season, Nelly Korda is sitting at 8th on the leaderboard.

There is certainly a huge gap between Thitikul and Korda. The world #1’s closest competition on the Race to CME Globe table is Minjee Lee. With 1 win and 5 top-10s, she is only 279 points away from the Thai pro. Winning in the Canadian Women’s Open will certainly boost her up and close to Thitikul. However, she will need to perform exceptionally well if she wants to beat the field at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club and lift the title.