Eric Cole WITB May 2026: PGA Tour Star’s Golf Gear at Colonial Country Club Explored

Playing in his 120th PGA Tour event, Eric Cole is eager to finally end his winless curse. This is his fourth season on the Tour. But the closest he has ever come is a couple of second-place finishes. As he takes on the field at the $9.9 million event, everyone has a close eye on every move he makes. And we’re here to give a glimpse at what he is carrying in his golf bag in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

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Eric Cole is trying to find the best mix for success

When it comes to his driver, Cole thinks there is nothing better than the PXG Lightning Tour MAX Driver that suits his swing, according to WITBHub. It’s the ideal club for golfers who are confident with their swings, as it offers a lot of workability, low spin, and high ball speed. That allows him to shoot darts off the tee zone into the fairway on par-5 and par-4 holes. And considering its price of $649, Cole can get a lot out of it.

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He also carries the TaylorMade Qi4D Fairway in his bag. The unique blend of distance, forgiveness, and adjustable features of the wood allows Cole to launch excellent drives and approach shots from wherever he is on the golf course. The club is worth only $379.99 online.

For his 5-wood, Cole has the PXG 0311 Fairway. The excellent forgiveness for off-center strikes makes the wood the perfect piece to use in difficult conditions. It’s also quite adjustable and has a high launch profile. It can be purchased for $349.99.

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Cole’s 4-iron is the PXG 0311T Gen8 Irons. This $229 club offers excellent control on the strike without compromising on distance or forgiveness. Alternatively, he also has the PXG 0317 CB Irons 5-PW in his bag. The soft feel, workability, and forgiveness are well worth its $1,329 price.

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These are all the long-game clubs in Eric Cole’s bag. Now, let’s look at what he carries for his short game.

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Wedges, putter, and the all-important golf ball

Eric Cole doesn’t seem to like to complicate things by choosing a variety of wedges for his kit. He has three Titleist Vokey Design SM10 Wedges in his golf bag: 50º, 54º, and 60º. They are ideal for golfers who look for lower and controlled flights from the wedge. The clubs also offer maximum spin and are quite versatile. Each of the wedges is priced at around $210, making the set of three come up to $630.

Lastly, he uses the Scotty Cameron T5S Tour Prototype Putter on the green. The putter is known for its excellent craftsmanship, providing a near-perfect putt every time. It also offers enhanced stability. The club is priced at an average of $4,500.

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The last piece of equipment in Eric Cole’s kit is the Maxfli Tour golf ball. Hopefully, this combination of equipment will be enough for him to win a title on the PGA Tour in the near future.