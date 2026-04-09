‘ESPN Sucks’: Golf Community Fumes Over WWE Wrestler’s Surprising Masters Presence

Rory McIlroy is putting in his best effort to win consecutive Masters Tournaments. Scottie Scheffler is also eager to grab the Green Jacket once again. Every LIV Golf fan is excited to see how Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm perform. And former WWE Champion The Miz is on one of the expert panels covering the action.

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Yes, you read that right. As reported by many news outlets, Michael Gregory Mizanin, a popular WWE wrestler, is at Augusta National. All suited up in the iconic tournament colors, white and green, he is part of the guest experts being interviewed on ESPN. While he has delivered on the attire, ESPN’s coverage of him doesn’t feel right.

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In fact, the entire segment caught everyone’s attention, and not in a good way. As the original post stated, “This nation is imploding.” They are implying that the inclusion of The Miz in the panel is preposterous. While they may not have directly stated that, several fans did.

Watching The Miz being interviewed by Laura Rutledge has left everyone in shock. And they expressed their frustration with ESPN over the poor choice of a guest analyst. Let’s see what the internet had to say about the WWE star’s inclusion in the event.

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Netizens hate on ESPN for bringing The Miz into the picture

The Miz’s appearance during the 2026 Masters Tournament coverage took everyone by surprise. He wasn’t even interviewed as an attendee on the course. ESPN had a special seated interview session booked with him. And no one was happy with that.

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As someone stated, “ESPN sucks, just stop.” Expressing his hate, another fan also wrote, “I thought I hated ESPN before this week, now they really get on my nerves.”

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This is not the first time they have faced scrutiny for their coverage. In 2025, ESPN was questioned for its focus on Rory McIlroy despite his poor run in the PGA Championship. With the non-conforming controversy and everything else that had occurred preceding the major, fans didn’t want to watch the Irishman underperforming in the event.

A fan also mentioned, “Yep. ESPN morning meeting: ‘Hey, let’s get Jason Kelce back on to break down his favorite Masters sandwiches!'”

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Just a few hours ago, the network had already received a lot of heat for showcasing Jason Kelce’s sandwich mukbang. They would have hoped that ESPN would learn from it. Clearly, they didn’t.

A comment said, “It’s clear ESPN has flexed the Masters coverage to the OCHO this week.”

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They made a ‘Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story’ reference to the ESPN8 ‘The Ocho’ channel. In the movie, the channel broadcasts obscure sporting events for a different demographic of fans. The Miz and Jason Kelce’s inclusion in the broadcast seems just as obscure to them.

A fan warned the network, “Rumor has it The National generally only deals on 1 year contracts with its Partners. Just saying, ESPN.”

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This year, Amazon Prime will also broadcast a part of The Masters Tournament. Other than the major’s website, Augusta National has enough options not to worry about ending its terms with ESPN. They can rely on CBS and Paramount to cover the majority of the tournament.