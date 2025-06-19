Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing as Major Champion Joins King Charles for Royal Ascot

In 2016, golf made a comeback to the Summer Olympics in Rio after 112 years of absence. It was discontinued from the prestigious event after 1904 due to a dispute between the British golfers. Upon its return, it was a British golfer who brought pride to the country once again. Beating a field of Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, and 56 other players from around the world, Justin Rose won the gold medal that year. That was the only time he represented Great Britain in the Olympics, and he had already bagged the most prestigious honor for his nation. With that, he was appointed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2017 New Year Honours. Fast-forward to 2025, and the Englishman was seen wearing the badge with pride once again.

Since 1825, the Royal Ascot has been the stage for one of the most prestigious traditions in Britain. Preceding three days of flat and jumping horse races, the Royal Family and their party ride in horse carriages on the royal race course. This year, King Charles and Queen Camilla led a number of carriages seating members of the Royal Family and their guests. As shared by NUCLR GOLF, one of the carriages had the beloved golf star, MBE Justin Rose, dressed sharply in traditional British outfits.

The tweet was captioned, “🎩🌹👑 #AURA — Justin Rose is rocking a fire fit at the Royal precession at Royal Ascot today alongside King Charles and Prince William. How would you rate his fit on 10?” The golf news outlet wanted to know what the internet thought of Rose’s outfit during the Royal event. And the fans didn’t disappoint.

The internet was quite impressed with Justin Rose’s elegant attire at the event. And they didn’t shy away from sharing their opinion on it. Let’s see what they said.

Justin Rose wins over the netizens by dressing up as a ‘gentleman’

Justin Rose is already a beloved member of the golf community who is known for his gentlemanly behavior. Although his attire on the course might not reflect the same, he certainly took things up a notch at Royal Ascot. And one of the fans admitted the same as they responded, “Gentleman Aura Unmatched.” Their comment suggests that there is no one in golf who can match Rose’s “Gentleman Aura.”

Rating his outfit on a scale of 1 to classy, one of the fans stated, “That is one dashing lad! 💯/10 🔥.” A rating of 100 out of 10 definitely qualifies as classy in many style books. In fact, the outfit was stylish enough for someone to also draw parallels with a late American President. In their own metrics of style, someone stated, “On a scale of 1 to Abe Lincoln… he’s a hard Abe.” A tall hat and a three-piece suit are certainly the 16th President, Abraham Lincoln’s iconic outfit.

Envisioning events at Augusta National in the near future, one fan stated, “This man at a Masters Champions dinner would be absolutely fantastic…” We can’t imagine the kind of elite dinner menu Justin Rose would have the year after he finally wins the Green Jacket. It would certainly be better than the Macaroni & Cheese Bubba Watson served after his win.

After watching Rose’s royal appearance and outstanding outfit, someone also demanded, “He should be knighted….Sir Justin Rose sound right….” Sir Justin Rose does have a nice ring to it. Perhaps winning the Green Jacket in the coming years might help him earn the honors. An impressive show in the Ryder Cup should also help his cause.