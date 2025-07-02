Everyone Spots the Same Flaw as LIV Golf 2026 Schedule Is Made Public by New Report

LIV Golf Dallas 2025 was an absolute hit among the fans. Played in Bryson DeChambeau‘s hometown at the Maridoe Country Club, the event had many fans in attendance and got great viewership on television and streaming as well. The energy from the Crushers GC captain, who was excited to play in Dallas, and Patrick Reed‘s amazing win in the playoffs are what stole the show. However, despite DeChambeau’s plea, the latest reports suggest that LIV Golf won’t return to the venue next season.

Acclaimed Sports Business Journal reporter, Josh Carpenter, just shared some information about the LIV Golf 2026 season from one of his sources. He leaked the probable schedule for the year, including the new venues for the events. And yes, Dallas is not a part of it.

The 2026 season of LIV Golf will begin in Riyadh next year as well just like it did in 2025. However, it will then go on an international run from Adelaide to Hong Kong to Singapore and finally to South Africa, the last of which will be the newest venue in the LIV Golf calendar. Then the stars will get a few weeks of break to prepare for the Masters Tournament. In between the Masters and the PGA Championship, LIV Golf pros will travel to Mexico City and either Washington or Virginia.

Another couple of events will be played between the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open in South Korea and Spain. After that, the LIV Golf will fulfil its latest deal with the Louisiana Legislature and play in New Orleans before the Open Championship. To close the season, the players from the PIF-funded league will head to the U.K. and then go back to the United States to play in Chicago, Indianapolis, and the Team Championship in Michigan. As Carpenter has explicitly mentioned, “This schedule isn’t 100% finalized. Was told by a source it’s ‘likely’ the final product.”

LIV Golf fans weren’t particularly pleased with the 2026 schedule for LIV Golf. And they shared their thoughts about the hectic nature of the same in the comments. Let’s see what they said.

Netizens are concerned about the hectic schedule of LIV Golf pros in 2026

LIV Golf will still have the 13 regulation events and 1 team championship in 2026, just like they did in the previous seasons. However, what stands out in the schedule posted for next season is the number of international trips the pros will need to take continuously and in between majors.

One of the fans saw the irony in it as they wrote, “Looking back, one of the funniest talking points was the players saying they joined LIV so they could be with their families more. In a seven-month stretch, they’re playing 18 times in 11 different countries. Could’ve played less events on PGA Tour.” Being on the PGA Tour would have meant that the players would have had to travel mostly around the United States and could have managed their schedules much better. Even some of the top golfers do the same as they play the 8 Signature events and 4 majors and then pick and choose where they would like to play.

Another pointed how LIV Golf’s visit to Spain would create a major conflict in their aspirations. “If LIV players are planning to attend U.S. Open qualifying in 2026 it will likely not be on “Golf’s Longest Day” (Monday prior to U.S. Open week). They would be in Spain the day before according to report. Other final qualifying date is typically the Monday after the PGA.” LIV Golf might be asking too much from their players if they expect them to travel from a European country straight to the U.S. Open Final Qualifiers to fulfil their major dream.

Speaking about preparations before a major, another questioned Scott O’Neil & Co.’s decision to propose such a dynamic international schedule. They said, “I can’t get over the first half of the schedule. Spending two months on the other side of the world before the Masters seems so not ideal.” LIV Golf players won’t have much time to rest and prepare for their trip to Augusta National after the three weeks on the road in March. The LIV Golf management might also risk its players getting injured.

One of the fans suggested, “Adelaide and South Africa should swap. Same with New Orleans and Spain.” Traveling from Riyadh to another African country in South Africa, will be far more convenient for the players instead of going all the way down under. Also, having the LIV golfers play in New Orleans before the U.S. Open will be ideal. And after that, they can all travel to Europe to play in Spain for the LIV Golf event, the U.K. for the Open Championship, and stay there for another league event.

Someone also summarized all the drawbacks of the schedule. They wrote, “Truly glorious schedule from LIV. Let’s see how the players like – the entire month of March overseas – no prep for the Masters – no prep for the Open – South Korea right after the PGA – straight from Spain to US Open qualifying – New Orleans in June.” The fan has heavily criticized the hectic schedule of March, the three-week break before the Masters and the Open Championship, and the huge trip to South Africa immediately after the PGA Championship. If the fans can’t imagine the hectic schedule, then we wonder how the players will be able to manage it.