Ex-Golfer Reveals Holding Umbrella for Amanda Balionis Started Her Second Job

Being the daughter of legends like Kelly and David Leadbetter must come with its advantages. Kelly was a star on the LPGA Tour in the 80s, and David is a famous golf instructor who has coached major winners like Greg Norman, Sir Nick Faldo, Ernie Els, and Lydia Ko. Their daughter? Hally Leadbetter is one of the biggest names in the strategic front of golf, having worked with the PGA Tour and Golf Digest in the past. Being a former golfer herself, playing for the Arkansas women’s golf team, her heritage helped her find her way into the sport in more ways than one.

Speaking to Tisha Alyn on an episode of Welcome to the Par-Tee, Leadbetter revealed her conversation with Michelle Wie West’s (who was also coached by David Leadbetter) husband, Jonnie West. He questioned, “Am I am who I am because of my dad? Yeah! Do I probably know more about basketball than the average guy? Do I have insights more than the average guy? Absolutely!” Joannie is the son of Jerry West, the legendary NBA player who was a former champion, a 14-time all-star, and also worked as an executive to win 8 more titles. Listening to what West had to say made Leadbetter think about her life.

She added that she has been in the industry for 32 years. After years of finding her way in the industry, Hally admits, “I’m proud of my dad. I’m proud of everything he has accomplished. My mom played in the LPGA; she’s fantastic. I’m really proud of my family.” Growing up in a golf family has made it easier for her to find her goals in life.

She admitted, “I definitely had advantages. And I’ve used them the same way my dad was going to like… One of my best friends in the world, Amanda Balionis. I met her because in college, my dad was going to the Royal Liverpool at the time, some British Open. I was like, Dad, can I come with you to the British Open and intern?” While she was determined to fulfil her goals, Leadbetter revealed how she was looking to find a job at a major event and network with people there. Fortunately, she connected with just the right person whom she would join in her future job.

“I got coffee for people, and I held an umbrella over Amanda Balionis’s head. And that’s how I met her,” Hally said, describing her first meeting with the CBS reporter. However, there is a report by the LPGA Tour that reveals that it was at St. Andrews Old Course where Balionis and Leadbetter met in 2015. In fact, the CBS reporter also revealed how they didn’t even talk during their initial meeting when the latter was holding up the umbrella. She said, “Our friendship started off on a hilarious note. Now knowing Hally and myself, that’s really the only way it could have started. She’s become such a close friend of mine. Without golf, I don’t think we ever would have crossed paths.”

Leadbetter also had something similar to say about her first meeting with Balionis. If it weren’t through her father’s connections in golf, she wouldn’t have met with Amanda. But she didn’t directly look to find an interview to get the spotlight. At the end of the day, holding Amanda Balionis’s umbrella was all the opportunity she needed to rise up the ranks. And she has made an outstanding career out of it.

From the 2015 Open Championship to today, Hally Leadbetter has had an illustrious career in and outside of golf. Let’s take a look at her resume so far.

Amanda Balionis’s close friend & a famous voice in golf

During her time holding Amanda Balionis’s umbrella, Hally Leadbetter also worked as a Radio Show Host on WPRK 91.5 FM. She held a similar position at Sirius XM Radio Inc. in 2016. However, one of Leadbetter’s biggest career opportunities probably came in 2017 when she joined Golf Digest. After 8 months of impressing as a Social Media Coordinator, the PGA Tour hired her as a Digital Producer in late 2017.

Later, she went on to work for Women’s Golf Day for more than 2 years, and then back to Golf Digest for 4 years and 3 months until August 2022. Amid her last stint with Golf Digest, Leadbetter started her own firm, Hey, Hally LLC., in February 2022. She has worked with her former company, Golf Digest, and other brands like CBS Sports Network, USGA, Callaway Golf, and Nike through her company. Earlier this year, Hally Leadbetter co-founded her second company, Better Content Co. Welcome to the Par-Tee with Tisha Alyn’s episode did a great job of covering her journey and success story.