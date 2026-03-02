Ex-Golfer Takes Legal Action Over Alleged Brain Injury During Mandatory Team Workout

When Alexis Daniel graduated from Thomas Nelson High School, she had a dream to play professional golf in the future. She chased her goals from Bardstown to Cincinnati to finally end up at Chattanooga. Unfortunately, that is where her dreams might have ended as well after she suffered a shocking injury during training.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Golfweek‘s Cameron Jourdan reports that Daniel “suffered a catastrophic and severe blow to the head, resulting in a traumatic brain injury during an unsupervised mandatory workout.” And she’s suing the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was a Senior at UTC when the incident occurred. Her coach pushed her to her limits and left her unsupervised during critical hours.

As Daniel confirmed, she was forced to indulge in “high-risk athletic maneuvers in a dangerous and unsupervised environment,” or she might lose her scholarship. Worried about her future, she continued to follow the instructions.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with no one around to supervise her, Daniel ended up injuring herself. As stated in the lawsuit, she suffered “a severe and catastrophic” blow to the head. She tried to get in touch with the assistant athletic trainer, but her pleas were ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The young adult ended up having to take care of herself, driving herself to the hospital in her condition. At that point, it had been 60 hours since she first got injured and 30 hours since she reported it.

As reported by Jourdan, “Daniel continues saying university staff failed to activate NCAA concussion protocols and required her to manage her symptoms remotely through self-reporting checklists for multiple weeks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t until March 29, 2025, that UTC finally called her in for a medical evaluation. In the meeting that she recorded, the assistant athletic trainer admitted her negligence and advised that they would only be logging the basic symptoms of her injury.

After months of back-and-forth, she finally filed a lawsuit against them on February 26th, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, it’s not only UTC’s negligence during her injury that she has reported in the lawsuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga faces the wraith of its ignorance

Along with their negligence to avoid Alexis Daniel’s health came other troubles UTC has caused her. And they haven’t painted a pretty picture of themselves for aspiring athletes.

As per the report, “The lawsuit continues, alleging UTC applied an unsolicited ‘athletic housing scholarship’ credit to her student account, though Daniel never accepted or signing any scholarship agreement.”

Other than getting caught red-handed for their ignorance, UTC may also face issues with providing unsolicited funds to the victim. It’s uncertain what conversation they had behind closed doors. But their actions certainly make them look suspicious. With the lawsuit filed and proof of unsolicited funds transferred, the university will not be going into the hearing on a strong foot, that’s for sure.