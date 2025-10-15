Exclusive: Ex-LIV Golf Pro Eugenio Chacarra Finds His Rhythm After Losing ‘Motivation’ at Breakaway League

For three years, Eugenio Chacarra played alongside his fellow Spaniard, Sergio Garcia, in Fireballs GC. He was one of the first batch of players under Greg Norman and had left quite an impression on everyone after his impressive amateur career. So it didn’t come as a surprise that within his first season in LIV, Chacarra won an event in Bangkok in October 2022. Now, in October 2025, the 25-year-old is recollecting his time with Fireballs GC, as it has been a year since he left LIV Golf.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Dedicated completely to the European Tour now, Chacarra took a trip to Asia to play in the DP World India Championship. And during his interview with EssentiallySports, we asked how he looked back at his time in LIV Golf. And Eugenio had a lot to share.

“Yeah, it was great. It was a great experience. I think, like I said, I was really grateful for the opportunity. It saved my life in a lot of ways. But my team and me thought it was time to pursue what I dream of. I was losing motivation to do stuff. And some things that they said they were gonna do never really happened, but it was an awesome experience. It’s another great golf tour, great players, and I was thankful that I have 3 years over there, but now I’m focusing on the European tour, and hopefully I can get my dream since I was little, get to the PGA tour.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It seems that he had plenty of fond memories with the Fireballs GC. But there was a catch. “When I joined LIV, they promised OWGR and majors. But it didn’t happen. I trusted them,” he admitted in an interview. Blissful moments aside, the broken promises clearly left a mark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP World India Championship (@dpwic) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chacarra also got a firsthand look at life on the other side of the PGA Tour, and the contrast was stark. “I see what it’s like to win on the PGA Tour and how your life changes. How you get major access and ranking points. On LIV, nothing changes, there is only money. It doesn’t matter if you finish 30th or first, only money. I’m not a guy who wants more money. What will change my life is playing in Hawaii and qualifying for the majors, qualifying for the Masters, the Ryder Cup.”

The message is clear. It was never about chasing the paycheck. His goals were always bigger, and that makes his quick exit from LIV Golf far from surprising

AD

Interestingly, Eugenio Chacarra has already been making waves ever since returning to the DP World Tour. Let’s see what he has achieved in his one year there.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eugenio Chacarra eyes success away from LIV Golf

Eugenio Chacarra is making the most of his fresh start away from LIV Golf. 20 pounds down and up on the Race to Dubai leaderboard, he is doing everything that he wants to since leaving LIV Golf. He had a target to lose weight recently, and in his interview with us, he confirmed that he has lost over 20 pounds.

The Spaniard has also been prolific on the DP World Tour this season. He grabbed his first-ever European Tour win earlier this year as he captured the Hero Indian Open back in March 2025.

A few weeks later, Chacarra also got a T4 in the Volvo China Open. Then in June, he finished tied at 7th in the Italian Open. Rory McIlroy might be eager to chase the National Opens, but it seems that Eugenio Chacarra is the one close to knocking them down one by one. Having said that, he is back in India for the second time this year for the DP World India Championship.

Sitting 31st on the Race to Dubai leaderboard, he would be eager to grab another win to push himself into the top 10 and grab a PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.