Exclusive: Megan Khang Talks About the Contrast in Perception Between LPGA and Male Golfers

Competition on the LPGA Tour is getting quite intense. This year, nearly every event has seen a different pro lift a title. Except for Jeeno Thitikul, no one has won more than one tournament in 2025. In fact, former world #1, Nelly Korda, hasn’t even gained a single victory so far. That just goes to show how competitive women’s golf has become. And amid the intense strokeplay, it may sometimes seem like the LPGA Tour players are always too serious about their game. But Megan Khang believes that’s just a stigma about women’s golf.

In an exclusive EssentiallySports interview by Andrew Whitelaw, she was asked what she would like the golf fans to know about the women of the LPGA Tour. Khang told us, “I feel like a lot of people see the serious side of us. I feel like they are starting to see the more relaxed side of us, because we’re human. We’re professional golfers at the end of the day. We’re just people, and they’re starting to see a more goofy side.”

As Khang expressed in the EssentiallySports exclusive interview, women’s golf has always been more serious. Part of it can be blamed on the fact that for the longest time, women’s golf wasn’t taken that seriously. So the pros may have had to present themselves more seriously to showcase that they are committed to delivering great action. However, that time has passed, and the LPGA Tour is getting a lot more spotlight now. That has allowed the stars to change the perception of them.

“I feel like we get the stigma that the girls are so serious all the time. That’s not the case. We have a good time. A lot of girls go sightseeing to really cool spots. It’s definitely something that we have learned to do over the years. I think the generation coming up is going to have a lot more experiences. Especially with social media nowadays being an intricate part of how we brand ourselves. I think they’re going to see a more fun side to the girls because we’re doing a lot more non-golf activities,” said Khang.

Even the veteran golf star believes that times have changed for women’s golf. That has allowed the younger stars to act more goofily and enjoy themselves. And it’s not just about presenting themselves in an unserious manner. Stars like Charley Hull & Lexi Thompson have actively worked on building a social persona outside of golf. And as Khan mentioned in the exclusive EssentiallySports interview, the younger generations will only do it more and better, changing the stigma there is about women’s golf.

But it’s only fun and games for the women in golf when they are not competing in professional events. When they are locked in, they do everything to ensure that the LPGA Tour grows. Let’s see how their actions have reflected positively on women’s golf.

Megan Khang & Co. are doing good for golf even when they are serious

The women in golf are certainly changing their approach off the course to be less serious and more relatable. However, even when they are playing events, the stars are leaving a huge impact on the LPGA Tour every opportunity they get. Back in early 2025, when they were taking strict action against the slow pace of play, their outstanding management without a commissioner in charge prompted experts to suggest Jay Monahan to take advice from the LPGA Tour on how to deal with the issue.

The likes of Hull & Korda also raise their voice against such issues regularly. Despite her rivalry with the world #2, the Englishwoman mentioned how she agreed with Korda regarding her stance on the pace of play. Thompson has also talked about it actively in the media. But has also been a victim of the issue when Hull may have expressed herself with a silent process to her wasting time on the green. Either way, it’s evident that the women in golf have fun when they want to, but when things get serious, then they get down to business just as quickly.