Fans Left Enraged After Scottie Scheffler Slams His Club In Frustration At Craig Ranch

Chasing the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson title, trying to defend the title, and looking to match Tiger Woods‘ feat, Scottie Scheffler is under a lot of pressure at TPC Craig Ranch. And the fact that he’s a few strokes away from the top of the leaderboard is not helping him in any way. Hitting a poor drive at such a critical moment got him frustrated. So he expressed himself in the only way he knows.

Scheffler’s drive on the 487-yard par-4 13th hole went far too left than he would have hoped for. So much so that he would have had to hit his approach shot from close to the dried grass outside the left rough region. Furious with the poorly directed stroke, the #1 dug his driver into the grass in the tee zone. After the initial double-handed hammer swing, he had another swipe at the grass with his left hand before walking off the area.

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With each passing hole, Scheffler is getting closer to losing the event. After 15 holes, he is sitting at 24-under par, four strokes behind Wyndham Clark. The #1 will need to put in a mammoth effort in the next three holes and hope that Clark and Si Woo Kim make a lot of mistakes if he still wants to stay in contention.

Coming back to his outburst, this isn’t the first time he has lost his cool. In fact, he did something similar during the 2025 TOUR Championship as well. Back then, he smashed his club into the sand after a poor wedge shot at East Lake.

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Scheffler may have made it a habit of losing his cool on the course. But the fans will never get used to seeing him throw a tantrum on the course. And they were just as enraged this time with his actions as they had been with his previous misdemeanors.

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Netizens find Scottie Scheffler’s behavior at TPC Craig Ranch unacceptable

Watching Scottie Scheffler go through another rampant episode of rage was not a pleasant sight for the golf community. And they didn’t shy away from expressing the same on social media.

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One of them said, “Scottie is COOKED.”

Scheffler was out of contention from the event as soon as Wyndham Clark scored an eagle on the 12th hole. After that, it was a very tall mountain the #1 had to climb to chase down the 2023 U.S. Open winner.

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Another wrote, “People are asking ‘ what’s wrong with Scottie?’NOTHING. He’s 25 under par. He’s behind two guys today who are a combined 56 under par.”

While Scheffler was struggling on the 13th hole, Si Woo Kim and Clark were running away with the lead at the top of the board. It was a two-man race for the #1’s title and he was upset that his 25-under-par wasn’t enough to get an invitation to the party.

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Someone else also said, “This when I knew it was over for Scottie. Frustration started to show.”

Scheffler showed similar behavior during the inaugural Cadillac Championship in early May as well. Having already lost the tournament, he was seen complaining to Ted Scott about missing a short putt at Trump National Doral.

Looking at his form, one fan had anticipated, “Scottie Scheffler won’t win this year, I said the same thing a couple months ago. The dude is washed and his 15 minutes is up.”

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While he started the 2026 season with a win in the American Express, Scheffler’s form has been quite wayward ever since. He got three consecutive runner-up finishes recently before finishing T14 in the PGA Championship. Now, a third place at TPC Craig Ranch will prove to be another failure in the #1’s books.

Lastly, a fan wrote, “Does s**t like this all the time, and every time it happens the announcers say some shit like, ‘we don’t see that from Scottie often’ but we actually see it extremely often.”

There have been many instances of Scottie Scheffler losing his cool since the beginning of 2025. He was seen whining during the PLAYERS Championship last year as well. Although that turned into a more comical scenario than a backlash from the fans.