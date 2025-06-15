Fans Protest as Major Winner’s Shocking Behavior Comes to Light After Rory McIlroy’s U.S. Open Meltdown: ‘Fine Him’

Tee boxes were broken, fairways were ripped out, and golf clubs were thrown! The scenes at Oakmont Country Club have been nothing short of chaotic. But that only justifies its reputation of being one of the most challenging golf courses in the world. Thousands of golfers have struggled to perform here. The last 9 U.S. Opens held at Oakmont have seen the best score of -5 for the winner. The worst? +13 by Tommy Armour way back in 1927. Golfers have always been left frustrated on the fairways there. And the latest reports suggest that the Pennsylvanian course has taken another victim.

NUCLR GOLF shared pictures from inside the dressing room at Oakmont Country Club. Without a caption, it would have seemed like the building was raided, trashed, and robbed by professional crooks. On the contrary, it was actually Wyndham Clark who destroyed the venue of the major. Channeling his inner Rory McIlroy, the 31-year-old was left frustrated after he missed the cut by a mere 1 stroke. His frustration was justified as he only fell out of the cutline after a last-hole bogey on Friday. However, his actions can’t be deemed acceptable.

The tweet’s comment section was loaded with comparisons. Fans drew parallels between McIlroy, who had made the cut, to Clark, who barely missed it. For anyone who isn’t caught up, the Irishman was caught destroying the tee box on the 17th in the second round after a failed drive. Coming back to the post on X, the internet was furious with the way Wyndham and Rory acted, and they weren’t going to let it go.

Learn what the fans had to say after learning what Wyndham Clark had done in the Oakmont Country Club’s dressing room.

Netizens demand punishment for Wyndham Clark and Rory McIlroy

Fans were livid looking at the broken lockers in the iconic golf course at Oakmont Country Club. While it was Wyndham Clark who caused the damage, they didn’t shy away from pushing Rory McIlroy under the bus as well. “Rory destroyed a tee marker as well. A conversation is past due about the behavior of Tour players…” wrote a fan, demanding that Jay Monahan & Co. start taking stricter action against its players. It won’t come as a surprise if Scottie Scheffler is also brought into the conversation after he, too, threw a fit of rage and destroyed the fairway in the first round.

Speaking strictly of Clark’s behavior, another added, “No, this is unacceptable anywhere. He’s a guest of Oakmont. You don’t do this ever.” They seem to push the narrative that the 2023 U.S. Open champion needs to get a lesson in etiquette when you are invited as a guest to a grand major event. This is not the first instance of Clark’s misconduct, as he was also caught throwing his club dangerously after the final round of the 2025 U.S. Open. It was one of the most shocking moments at Quail Hollow last month.

Weighing his actions against those of Rors, someone wrote, “This is a 1000% worse than what Rory did.” They believe smashing the tee box is not as bad as destroying the changing room at the club. It’s supposed to be a safe space for golfers to relax before they head out to the course. His actions may have scarred some of the amateur golfers out there who still aren’t aware of the stress professional golf carries.

There were others who thought McIlroy’s behavior was what led to this. One of them wrote, “Rory getting a pass for his childish behavior leads to others thinking they can do the same.” They believe that if a top golfer like the 36-year-old can act this way, this gives everyone else on the course a free pass to behave any way they want. Indirectly, they seem to suggest that McIlroy is a bad role model for his younger peers.

Lastly, someone summarized the situation at Oakmont Country Club so far. Their tweet read, “1. Rory tee marker (in public view) 2. Rory club toss (in public view) 3. Wyndie locker room (not good, fine him).” It seems to suggest that while Rory McIlroy was left unaffected for his actions, fans and officials are calling out Wyndham Clark for the damage he caused behind closed doors. The way they have presented the case makes it seem that the American golfer is being treated way too harshly because he doesn’t have the same status in golf as the Irish golfer.

What are your thoughts on Wyndham Clark and Rory McIlroy’s actions at Oakmont Country Club?