Fans Pull Out Their Cameras as Ben Griffin Sparks Chaos at Genesis Invitational

DUBLIN, OH – JUNE 02: Ben Griffin watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during Friday s round at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Country Club on June 2, 2023 in Dublin, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JUN 02 PGA, Golf Herren – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230602004

When did they start using umbrellas as ball markers? Well, Ben Griffin thought it would be a good idea after he hit it out of range at Riviera Golf Club. He even had a camera girl clip a few pictures of it after he threw an umbrella near the ball to be used as a marker. This sparked a bizarre debate with officials over whether such a move was even legal.

As shared on X, a tweet read, “@KylePorterNS Ben Griffin hit one onto the range and now he’s trying to convince people a ball stuck in the net is his. He threw his umbrella and it got stuck. Now he’s got the camera girl trying to identify it. #normalsport.”

They also added an update that revealed, “Update: the camera girl identified it as a Maxfli and he was granted relief 🤷‍♂️,” confirming that the PGA Tour had allowed Griffin to use the umbrella as evidence.

The entire fiasco caught a lot of attention as the picture shows a huge group of fans gathered around the net looking at the umbrella. Even they are wondering how Griffin can claim the ball to be his and ask for a relief. Like them, many on the internet are surprised that the three-time PGA Tour champion was granted his wish after using an umbrella to mark his ball.

Griffin had only played a few holes till then and was sitting on even par for the round. Saving the lie was important for him, as it could turn the day around for him. The 29-year-old is known to never give up, as he always likes to fight his way to earn himself a favorable position. He did so last season after fans criticized him for not winning an individual title on the PGA Tour.

Fans responded to the picture with their hilarious takes on the situation. Let’s see what they had to say.

Netizens are surprised by the chaotic scene involving Ben Griffin at Riviera Golf Club

Like most behind the ropes, no one in the comments expected Ben Griffin to receive a relief in the bizarre situation. And they shared their thoughts on the PGA Tour’s weird ruling.

Happy to learn this could occur in an official event, one of the fans said, “Good stuff GC.”

The fact that the ball was stuck in the nets was wild enough. Had it passed through it on the other side, then Griffin would have been penalized with a stroke. Fans were just happy that the pros are given such leeway to save themselves in such critical situations.

Underdog Golf wrote, “Umbrellas getting stuck in strange places becoming a weekly occurrence on the PGA Tour.”

The fans have been stuck under the umbrellas all through the West Swing of the PGA Tour due to bad weather. Even the Genesis Invitational began with three hours of rainfall in the first round. It’s good to see that the umbrellas are not causing any stress to pros and fans this time around. Last week, Viktor Hovland‘s umbrella also got stuck on a tree on one of the courses at Pebble Beach.

Someone wrote, “The Boomers make #content too!”

Other than the camera girl, everyone else was also seen using their phones to take pictures of the umbrella. The entire situation was chaotic enough that everyone thought they should record it to show it to others.

Then there were a few fans who just laughed at the situation with “🤣🤣🤣,” and “😂😂.”

Even they couldn’t believe that Griffin was trying to claim that it was his ball near the umbrella. The fact that the PGA Tour ruled in his favor made the situation even more hilarious.