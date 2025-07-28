Fans Rally Behind Max Homa as He Gets ‘Last Chance’ at Glory Amid Poor Run

11 strokes separated Max Homa from the top of the leaderboard at TPC Twin Cities. But these 11 strokes or the T39 finish are not a reflection of how the Scottsdale local has been performing lately. He has been on a better run since the last 3 PGA Tour events than he was in the 2 years prior to that. The T5 finish in the 2025 John Deere Classic showed that Homa still had it in him to reach the level fans know he had the potential to be at. With the FedEx Cup playoffs for the season closing in, the 34-year-old only has 1 more shot at making it through the ranks. And he expressed the same on Instagram.

Showing his love to his fans around TPC Twin Cities, Homa wrote, “Big thanks to Minnesota and the fans who came out. Wish they had a couple less than 10,000 lakes in that state. Last chance for the playoffs at Wyndham this week. Need a good one!” He only took a jab at the thousands of lakes in Minnesota because his drives found the water twice across the four rounds of the 2025 3M Open, which resulted in penalties and subsequent penalties that led to bogeys.

Homa also mentioned that the Wyndham Championship will be his last opportunity to get into the playoffs. A win in the event will push him within the top 50 of the FedEx Cup rankings. That will essentially guarantee not only a place in the FedEx St. Jude Championship but also the BMW Championship fields. Essentially, Homa will get two more opportunities to make it to the Tour Championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Homa (@maxhoma)

While he may be living on the edge, fans were still more optimistic about Max Homa’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs. And they expressed the same in the comments. Let’s see what they had to say.

Netizens back Max Homa to make it through to the FedEx Cup playoffs

To say that Max Homa has had a rough time on the course this season would be an understatement. However, his recent resurgence has left the fans more optimistic about his chances to recover and finish on a strong note. With the 2025 Wyndham Championship lined up next, one of the fans said, “Keep grinding max that wins coming soon,” advising the 6-time champion not to give up. Doesn’t matter the result at Sedgefield Country Club, he needs to remain positive and keep pushing forward to try and get a great result. Even a top-10 finish will yield positive results.

Another fan showed more confidence in Homa’s abilities as they said, “Keep grinding! 🤝 you got the next one!” They believe that the California-born pro is on the edge of a win and will break the streak in North Carolina. Ironically, Homa’s last two attempts in the Wyndham Championship in ’15 and ’17 saw him missing the cut. Hopefully, he does better than that at least.

Speaking of his gradual progress and return to form, someone said, “game is getting better by the week I see it coming 🌊.” Over the past few weeks, Homa has certainly gotten consistently better. Even if he does not get a result at Greensboro, it would be great to eventually see him return to his former self from 2023 and before.

Apart from playing in the Wyndham Championship, Max will also be worried about his wife, Lacey, giving birth to their second child back home. Taking all that into consideration, someone wrote, “So great to see you in MN! All the best for next weekend and baby #2! Blessings to you and family,” wishing Homa and his family the best. While making the playoffs might be his goal, the PGA Tour pro had confessed a few days ago that he is the happiest he has ever been waiting for their second baby despite missing big career opportunities.

Despite the T39 finish, it was evident to everyone that Max Homa was playing well. And they acknowledged the same in the comments as one of the fans said, “Good luck next week, Max! Great playing this week!!” If he continues to improve next week, then he will certainly get a better result. Hopefully, that would be enough to help him make it to the playoffs. It is interesting to see Homa receiving so much support from the fans, as he has been quite vocal about receiving harsh criticism from the internet for his failures recently.