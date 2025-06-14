Fans Show No Respect for Rory McIlroy as He Damages Oakmont Property Out of Frustration

Oakmont Country Club has seen a lot of drama so far. Some of the world’s best players are struggling against the challenges of the course. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau has already missed the cut. Playing his last U.S. Open, Phil Mickelson also blundered the last few holes to drop outside the cutline. Scottie Scheffler has had episodes of frustration on both days. He destroyed the fairway after a bad roll on the 14th hole on Thursday and endured a 5 and a half hour round on Friday. And the latest reports show that even Rory McIlroy has reacted strongly on the course.

Golf Digest shared a video of the Irishman striking off the tee on the 17th. He followed the ball and saw it heading towards the bunker. Frustrated with his effort, McIlroy took a swing at the tee box, smashing it to pieces. And that did not sit well with the fans. The tweet was captioned, “Oakmont is getting to the game’s best,” received a lot of negative reactions. Shocked by his actions, even NUCLR GOLF posted about the same incident, which was captioned, “🚨🪓😤 #TEE BOX SMASH — Rory McIlroy ERUPTS in frustration after a poor drive on 17, smashing the tee box marker 😡 @TrackingRory,” also left the fans fuming.

Interestingly, this is not even the first incident of misconduct McIlroy has had in the second round of the 2025 U.S. Open. Earlier in the round, he was seen losing his temper and throwing his iron aggressively on the fairway. The video was shared by NUCLR GOLF with the caption, “🪓 #BOILING OVER 😡 — Rory McIlroy launches his club in disgust as tempers flare at the 12th. The grand slam winner is +8 at Oakmont. @TrackingRory.”

At one point, the 36-year-old was sitting a stroke outside the cutline. However, a couple of birdies in the last 4 holes helped him push through with a 2-over par 72 in the round. That was enough to confirm that McIlroy will play on the weekend, no matter what happened on the course after he was done. On Friday evening, the 5-time major winner sat at T45 with a 6-under par 146, 9 strokes away from the leader, Sam Burns.

Despite that, the fans weren’t particularly excited about what Rory McIlroy had achieved. They were more focused on his misconduct. And they didn’t hold back on the Irishman as they shared their reactions in the comments.

Netizens bash Rory McIlroy for unruly behavior

Throwing a club in a safe direction was still acceptable. One can understand the frustration that comes along with playing at Oakmont Country Club. But Rory McIlroy destroying the tee box at the 17th is what tipped the fans over. One of them said, “Despicable behavior honestly.” Being one of the top golfers in the world, Rory McIlroy is expected to be a role model for aspiring young golfers. For him to behave this way is unacceptable, especially on one of the biggest stages in golf that the whole world has tuned in for.

Despite the status he has achieved, McIlroy is known to let emotions get the better of him at times. And that has certainly agitated his fans. On that note, someone simply wrote, “What an embarrassment,” shocked by the Irishman’s behavior. This proves the analyst’s claim that McIlroy is the one who is hurting his “public image” with his absurd behavior.

Another fan took it to the next level as they hoped for the 36-year-old to face karma for his actions. They said, “Hope he misses the cut! Unacceptable behavior! Should be fined by the USGA!” While the USGA hasn’t taken any action against Grand Slam Rors yet, we can confirm that he has not missed a cut. He will be playing the weekend round thanks to the last couple of birdies he scored at the end of Friday.

Speculating that there is more to this than just his drop in form, one fan said, “You win the Masters and then become a complete chithead. My guess is he has home problems or he’s just a spoiled brat.” While the comment also suggested that McIlroy might have an attitude issue, it won’t come as a surprise if it’s somehow connected to the problems between him and his wife, Erica Stoll. They did have a lot of issues around this time last year that saw McIlroy file for a divorce from her.

Summoning up everything that has happened at Oakmont so far, a comment read, “what is with the anger of these guys. I know rahm yelled a bad word earlier. but Scottie screaming at someone on the driving range. smashing up the golf course yesterday with his clubs. now Rory smashing up the tee box. what in the world is going on.” We assume it’s the frustration of playing on one of the most difficult golf courses in the world, taking over them. But are Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy’s actions acceptable just because they are some of the best golfers on the field?