Fans Slam Poor Management at TPC Sawgrass Ahead of The Players Championship

The field is set for what could be the fifth major on the golf calendar in the future. Rory McIlroy will defend the PLAYERS Championship title this weekend. The Irishman will be eager to perform well after nearly winning the 2026 Genesis Invitational a few weeks ago. But he and the others might not be prepared for the surprise the groundskeeping staff has arranged for them on the 17th hole.

The PGA Tour shared a video of them raking a bunker with a caption, “There are 88 bunkers at @TPCSawgrass. But only one at the par-3 17th.”

The iconic island green on the 17th hole can be a nightmare for the pros. Just ask J.J. Spaun, who couldn’t find the cup until his sixth shot playing against McIlroy in the playoffs in 2025. He managed to score a triple bogey to give the Irishman a huge advantage. However, Spaun had still managed to find the short grass from the tee spot. Imagine how much more difficult it would have been if the ball had been stuck in the bunker.

Looking at how the bunker is being raked at TPC Sawgrass for the opening round, that might turn into a problem for the pros. The groundskeeper working on the sand received a lot of criticism for his approach. Especially considering the relevance of the hole at the end of rounds and as part of the playoff format for the event.

Fans in the comments section pointed out the obvious error he was making. Let’s see what they had to say.

Netizens left in shock after watching groundskeeper destroy the bunker for the PLAYERS Championship

As the venue for the PGA Tour’s flagship event, fans were keenly looking at every detail on the course. The technique, the tools used for the job, and everything the groundskeeper did was under the radar.

One of the fans said, “I thought you were supposed to rake away from you near the lip to prevent plugging.”

Generally, you are not supposed to rake the sand toward the grass, as the groundskeeper does in the video. As the sand is dragged up, it gathers around the lip of the bunker, creating an awkward spot. If the player’s ball gets stuck there, then it would be nearly impossible for them to escape the situation.

Someone criticized the groundskeeper by saying, “They must leave that one for the intern bc it legitimately looks like he’s never held a rake before.”

Once again questioning the groundskeeper’s technique, the fans questioned his experience in raking. Other than raking up the bunker, they also seemed in a rush to complete the job. And it seemed like they missed a few spots in the hurry. Considering the importance of the event, TPC Sawgrass could have had someone more experienced handle the raking duties.

Another commented, “I mean, that hole is brutal enough.”

The technique used by the groundskeeper is also creating a lot of pockets in the sand. A well-raked bunker allows the ball to roll around after landing softly. But the way they have raked the sand, the chances of the ball moving much after landing are slim to none.

Speaking about the tool he was using, a fan wrote in anger, “Leaf rakers in bunkers 😡.” Another also pointed out, “Why do courses rake with one type of rake to prepare the course, but give caddies a different type of rake during the tournament? You never see a caddie with a gardening rake like that.”

As a few people pointed out, the groundskeeper wasn’t even using proper golf rakes. They are usually a lot thicker and differently spaced out. Instead, the TPC Sawgrass employee was using a gardening rake that is usually used to collect rogue leaves. Not the ideal tool to use for such an important event.