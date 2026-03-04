‘Feels Like a Miracle’: DP World Tour Pro Issues Emotional Health Update After Shocking Accident

Hours before making an appearance in the 2026 Investec South African Open Championship, Andrea Pavan was forced out of the event. He met with a horrific incident that even got the fans concerned. A few days later, Pavan shared a positive update.

As revealed by the DP World Tour, Pavan said, “Today was a big day. I got discharged from the hospital to continue my rehab at an accommodation nearby, kindly set up by the Rupert family. It truly feels like a miracle to be able to walk and start to do some basic activities, although at a very slow and careful pace.”

Reports from the accident on February 26 reveal that he fell down an elevator without a car. He was said to have been injured very badly back then. For him to make such a quick recovery in just a few days is truly miraculous. And other than acknowledging the Rupert family to facilitate his rehabilitation, he also acknowledged others for their efforts in the last few days.

“I would like to thank all the Mediclinic staff, all the surgeons, nurses, and everyone who has made this incredible recovery a possibility. Thank you to DP World Tour & Sunshine Tour in particular, Mateo, Ben, Joel, and all the people who helped me along this last week. The DP World Tour players and caddies who came to visit me in ICU while playing the SA Open – it truly felt like a big family!”

Other than the medical staff, who worked tirelessly to fast-track his recovery, he also appreciated the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour correspondents who stood by him. Other than that, he also received a lot of motivation from the players and caddies playing the South African Open who visited him. After making the miraculous recovery, he was understandably grateful to a lot more people.

“Thank you to all the friends, family, sponsors, and people who reached out with messages and prayers and stepped in to help in all kinds of different ways. I am sorry I could not get back to all of you yet, but my heart is overwhelmed with love and joy. God has answered many prayers; it truly feels like His hand is on my recovery.”

Walking out of the hospital in just six days after such a horrendous incident is miraculous. Maybe even the work of God. So he did acknowledge his friends and family, but also revealed how his prayers for a speedy recovery were answered. But the journey is not over yet.

“The road is very long, but this small step feels very good! I will need to stay in South Africa another 5 weeks and rehab both shoulder and back, and heal other bruises and secondary injuries, and once back home, continue the rehab journey.”

While he may be out of the facility, Pavan is not completely healed yet. He still needs to rehabilitate in South Africa. As he stated, he will be staying there for five more weeks as per the doctor’s advice. After that, his rehab journey will continue back home in Italy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)

The doctors haven’t given a timeline for his complete recovery. But Pavan would be a bit disheartened to return after he had recently picked up form.

Andrea Pavan will need to start over again in the DP World Tour

Andrea Pavan didn’t get a great finish to the last event he played before he got injured. He missed the cut in the Qatar Masters 2026 with a 1-under par. However, the Italian pro was playing well the weeks leading up to that.

Against a tough field in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Pavan finished at T14. With the likes of Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood on the field, he delivered an impressive performance.

He then moved to the 2026 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. After a hard-fought 72 holes, Pavan grabbed a T9 in the event. He even shot an impressive 13-under par to reach the top-10. With the top of the leaderboard only 4 strokes away, that was a remarkable run from the 36-year-old.

However, he has sustained the injury and had surgery. So he might not be able to pick up where he left off. Pavan might need to rediscover his form and find his way back into the Tour once again. Especially if he wants to win his third DP World Tour title.