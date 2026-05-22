5 Biggest Names to Miss the Cut at 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Jordan Spieth has been on fire at the top of the leaderboard at TPC Craig Ranch. He has showcased some brilliant strokeplay to get the fans in Texas excited for the action on the weekend. However, the bottom of the table will not be moving beyond this point ahead in the $10.3 million event. That’s because they have missed the cut in the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Want to know what some of the biggest names are who won’t play the weekend rounds? Then let’s find out!

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Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel has been on a horrid run of form in 2026. Having only played 14 events so far, he has already missed the cut four times. His best performance has been a T6, which was at a team event in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans back at TPC Louisiana. Individually, the Florida man has not been at his best lately.

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Nothing has really been working for him. He has struggled with the driver, irons, wedges, and putters. Looking at his season’s stats, you can see that the 39-year-old has not been able to impress in either of the departments wherever he has been on the fairway.

Imago January 29, 2026: Billy Horschel tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Torrey Pines North Course in San Diego, California. /CSM San Diego USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260129_zma_c04_030 Copyright: xJustinxFinex

Fans witnessed more of the same at TPC Craig Ranch. While he did manage nine birdies in 36 holes, four bogeys, and a double pushed his score was down to 3-under par. He had the worst putts per greens-in-regulation conversion rate on the field. That was not enough for him to make it past the first couple of rounds, according to the PGA Tour website. In the end, Horschel ended up missing another cut in the $10.3 million event, making it his fifth of the season.

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Matti Schmid

Unlike Horschel, Matti Schmid hasn’t been out of form on the fairway this season. In fact, the 28-year-old German has been quite remarkable in the ten cuts he has made this season.

He has had four great top-10 finishes this season so far. Last week at the Aronimink Golf Club, he grabbed a T4 finish while trying to chase down Aaron Rai. After every PGA Tour event, it looked like he was getting a step closer to claiming his first win. Playing in his fourth season on the Tour, he is eager to break the winless run and finally open his account. However, that won’t be the case in Texas.

Schmid ended up shooting a 3-under par. It was not enough to get him past the cutline to make the weekend rounds for the $10.3 million event. So he ended up missing the fifth cut of the season. He won’t be playing the last couple of rounds of the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Nick Dunlap

In 2024, Nick Dunlap set the PGA Tour on fire after he had just joined as a rookie. He became the first amateur golfer since 1991 to win a PGA Tour event. Then he received his PGA Tour card a few months later. And then he managed to grab another win at Tahoe Mountain Club as a professional golfer. However, the 22-year-old was far from his dominating best at TPC Craig Ranch this week.

Dunlap pushed hard to score a 4-under par in 36 holes in Texas. However, luck hasn’t been on his side this season as he fell short of the cut line by a few strokes. He would be frustrated with himself after he scored two double bogeys in the first round. The two-time PGA Tour champion would have played the weekend if he had just finished the 6th and 10th holes on Thursday one stroke sooner. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and he ended up missing his seventh cut of 2026 after playing ten events.

Matt Kuchar

Fans often forget that Matt Kuchar is a nine-time PGA Tour champion. He has some big wins under his belt, like the 2012 PLAYERS Championship, the 2013 Memorial Tournament, and the 2014 RBC Heritage. However, the last time he won anything on the PGA Tour was over seven years ago.

The 47-year-old is past his prime at the moment. While he still tried his best to compete at TPC Craig Ranch, a 2-under par was not enough to help him get past the cutline. He ended up falling short of it by quite a few strokes and finished close to the bottom of the leaderboard. After scoring three bogeys in the back-9 of the second round in the $10.3 million event, Kuchar can’t really complain about exiting the event. Even though he couldn’t have avoided missing the cut even if he had scored par in them.

Kris Ventura

Kristoffer Reitan and Kris Ventura were one stroke away from tying the scores with the Fitzpatrick brothers in the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Individually, the Norwegian has only made one cut this year. But the team effort at TPC Louisiana must have given him a boost.

However, that didn’t seem to help him much at TPC Craig Ranch. Ventura delivered an excellent performance on Friday. He shot a 5-under 66 that included four birdies, an eagle, and a bogey. However, his 1-over 72 pulled his score down to -4. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to help him get past the finish line for the weekend cut.

Ventura’s stroke of poor individual form in 2026 continues. With this, he got his eighth missed cut in ten events for the season. He will have bigger things to worry about if he continues to perform this way.