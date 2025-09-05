5 Biggest Names Who Missed the Cut at 2025 Amgen Irish Open

36 holes in and the 2025 Amgen Irish Open has already turned into a chaotic event. Tournament hero, Rory McIlroy, turned things around on Friday with an incredible 6-under 66 to jump up 47 spots to T3 on the leaderboard. Joakim Lagergren made an unbelievable 10-under 62 to finish 5 strokes above the Grand Slam champion. With two more days to go, things are certainly heating up at The K Club.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, some players ended their journey a little too soon as they couldn’t make the cutline for the weekend. While most of the names on the missed cuts list might not come as a surprise, there are still some big players whose early exit shocked everyone. We’re here to learn about five such golfers who got eliminated from the 2025 Amgen Irish Open a little too soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brooks Koepka

At first, Brooks Koepka’s intention to participate in the DP World Tour event surprised everyone. After missing the call for the Ryder Cup for the first time in his career, the Stingers GC captain had no other professional commitments remaining for the season. He was also having a mediocre season at best, delivering average performance in LIV Golf and majors throughout 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He went into a dark place this year and fought his way back from it, apologizing to his family for his drama. But the season didn’t end well for Brooks. Looking to find some sort of form, he joined The K Club field. Unfortunately, an 8-over 80 on Friday with a double and a triple bogey derailed anything he was trying to build. And long before the day was over, Brooks Koepka knew the tournament was already over for him.

AD

Luke Donald

A few of the Ryder Cup squad members were already participating in the Irish Open. Team Europe captain Luke Donald also joined the course in hopes of seeing his team play. Fortunately, he did get the opportunity to watch Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and Rasmus Hojgaard in action at The K Club. However, Donald himself was no match for such a formidable field this week.

The 17th hole triple bogey in the first round put an end to Luke’s journey long before tee off on Friday. By the second round, he was struggling to keep up with the mistakes he had made in the 18 holes for the day. He still managed to go 1-under to bring his score down a little bit. But, by then, it was simply too little too late for the veteran golfer.

Thriston Lawrence

A week ago, Thriston Lawrence was on top of the world after he beat the defending champion, Matt Wallace, in the Omega European Masters. Wallace may be in tears because that was his last shot at impressing Luke Donald for a Ryder Cup spot. But Lawrence wasn’t the least bit bothered as he had just won his fifth career DP World Tour title.

So imagine the surprise when we saw him struggling to even make it past the cutline after the second round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. Partnering with Rory McIlroy, the South African got absolutely destroyed in the first round after he scored 9-over 81 at The K Club. It was a mammoth task to overcome on Friday. Unfortunately, the best Thriston Lawrence could do is score par in the second round to keep his overall score at +9. With the field bound to get even tougher next week, it will be interesting to see if he is able to recover from the nightmare at the K Club by then.

Padraig Harrington

Only a few weeks ago, Padraig Harrington made history by becoming the fifth player to win both, The Open and The Senior Open. Yes, he’s a part of the Champions Tour. But that doesn’t mean he would back out from a challenge from the big leagues. However, despite all his experience, even he didn’t know how to tackle the challenges at The K Club this week.

Harrington had a relatively (to other players) clean round. He was 2-over par on Thursday evening. However, in the second round, the double bogey on the 7th completely took him out of competition. In the end, he went out like a gentleman, despite the abysmal end to the event. Fans will see Padraig Harrington play again next week in the 2025 BMW PGA Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Adrian Meronk

Cleeks GC pro, Adrian Meronk started the LIV Golf 2025 season with an outstanding win in Riyadh. That could have opened gates to many possibilities for him throughout the season. However, the 32-year-old didn’t capitalize on his form and faded away into the shadows for most of the remaining season. It was not until LIV Golf United Kingdom 2025 that fans saw signs of the champion from Riyadh once again.

However, his outing to Ireland didn’t go as planned. Meronk got a 108th place finish after he scored 4-over in the final round. He missed the cutline by 3 strokes. The biggest reason behind his narrow missed would certainly be the two double bogeys on the 8th and 12th holes Friday.