5 Biggest Names Who Missed the Cut at the RBC Canadian Open 2025 Revealed

Things are heating up on the North Course at TPC Toronto. Cameron Champ had a prolific round that saw him go 4-under 70 to take the lead after the second round in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. Andrew Putnam is keeping him on his toes, sitting only 2 strokes away from the top. He certainly had the best score in the second set of 18 holes, finishing with an 8-under par 62 to rise in the rankings. However, it’s the local hero, Nick Taylor, who has received the most support, as he is tied in third with three other golfers.

Looking at the top of the table, you might think it’s an alternate event that doesn’t feature the top PGA Tour stars. But that is not the case as, in a shocking turn of events, some of them have entirely missed the cut. So buckle up because we’re here to look at five big names who won’t be playing in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rory McIlroy

Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Experts and fans alike thought that once Rory McIlroy was crowned the Grand Slam champion, a world of stress would be lifted off his shoulders and he would become unstoppable. A part of it is true, as the Irishman does seem more relaxed. However, what has surprised the fans is the fact that McIlroy’s drive to push himself for a win in every event would also disappear.

Sitting down at the press conference of the event, the 5-time major winner admitted, “You have this event in your life that you’ve worked towards, and it happens, sometimes it’s hard to find the motivation to get back on the horse and go again.” Despite facing a lot of criticism for his comments, fans didn’t understand what McIlroy meant when he said that he had lost the motivation to compete. Going into the second round at TPC Toronto, he still had a shot at making the cut as he was sitting only 3 strokes off qualification. However, what transpired in the next 18 holes showcased just how bothered he is to fight for a place in the weekend rounds. Shockingly, Rory McIlroy shot 8-over par to finish at 149th on the leaderboard, his worst finish on the Tour, and crashed out of the tournament.

Justin Rose

Justin Rose has had a few ups and downs this season. He came close to McIlroy in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 but could only finish third. The two faced off again in the play-offs at the 2025 Masters, which saw the Irishman triumph once again. Rose also had an T8 finish in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, more recently, the Englishman has failed to impress on the fairway. He finished at T42 in the RBC Heritage, withdrew from the Truist Championship, missed the cut in the PGA Championship, and had another bad finish at T44 in the 2025 Memorial Tournament. The series of frustrating runs continued as the veteran golfer finished just 2 strokes away from the cutline in the RBC Canadian Open. That raises the question: When will Justin Rose rise again?

Luke Clanton

Hours before the 2025 RBC Canadian Open began, Luke Clanton expressed how grateful he was for the opportunity he was getting. He had received his PGA Tour card at the beginning of June and gave a heartfelt speech thanking everyone who had contributed to his journey so far. Playing in his first event as a member, Clanton was paired with Ludvig Aberg and icon Rory McIlroy in the first two rounds. He didn’t finish at the bottom of the table like McIlroy; the 21-year-old’s 1-under in the 36 holes was not enough for him to push past the cutline. Just like Justin Rose, Luke Clanton also missed the cut by 2 strokes and crashed out of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen almost won the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship as he went into the final round with a 3-stroke lead. However, a final round blunder saw him drop off the top of the leaderboard, gifting the title to Garric Higgo. The Washington local couldn’t recover from the dreadful loss as he faced 4 back-to-back missed cuts before stepping onto TPC Toronto. Six bogeys in the second round of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open confirmed Joel Dahmen’s 5th consecutive early exit from a PGA Tour event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Max Homa

Max Homa hasn’t been able to find his form for a while now. And judging by his actions, he is getting desperate to get some kind of win on the course. Unsatisfied with his performance, Homa thought the issue might lie with his caddie. So he parted ways from his long-time looper, Joe Greiner, and tried to find a new on-course partner to guide him better. Still unable to get on a good run, Homa also fired his new caddie, Bill Harke, mid-tournament. This led to the 34-year-old carrying his bags in the last 36 holes of the 2025 U.S. Open Final Qualifiers. Max Homa failed to qualify for the upcoming major as well as he finished outside the top 5 spots. Things didn’t get any better for him at TPC Toronto as well. Max Homa failed to make the weekend rounds as he finished 2 strokes behind the cutline.

With these names out of the field, who are you rooting for at the $9.8M event?