5 Highest Paid Golfers on LIV Golf Since 2022

They’re there to make money, and some of them are doing their best to earn big. When LIV Golf began, most of the stars were excited about the big paychecks they would receive. Just having a LIV Golf contract gave the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, & Co. guaranteed financial success. But beyond that, the players also had the opportunity to make money from the events. We’re here to find out the five biggest earners in four and a half seasons of LIV Golf. So let’s find out!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm is one of the big names in LIV Golf who has had the shortest stint in the league. He joined the 2024 season, only two and a half years ago. Coming off a Masters Tournament win, Greg Norman opened many opportunities for Rahm. They launched a new team, the Legion XIII, and made the Spaniard the captain. And that was enough to give him many big earning opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a great team to support him, Rahm played spectacularly in his first season. He consistently finished within the top 10 for most of the 2024 season. Towards the end of it, Rahm won two events in the United Kingdom and Chicago. That was enough to earn him an Individual Championship. The Legion XIII also finished second in the Team Championship to help him bank more money.

In his second season in LIV Golf, Rahm didn’t win a single event. But he continued to finish within the top-10 of the leaderboard. That was enough for him to win another Individual Champion in 2025. This time around, his squad also managed to win the Team Championship. This year, he already has a win to his name. He is also sitting at the top of the individual leaderboard thanks to his outstanding consistency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago March 14, 2026, Singapore, Ingapore, Singapore: Spanish Golfer Jon RAHM in action on the 8th tee. LIV Golf Round 3 Singapore Singapore Singapore – ZUMAr144 20260314_zap_r144_029 Copyright: xJaynexRussellx

After delivering in every event for the last two and a half years, Rahm has been able to earn big. According to Give Me Sport, he is the highest earner on LIV Golf, making $87.7 million in his short time here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joaquin Niemann

If there is anyone who has been nearly as consistent as Rahm, it is Joaquin Niemann. He has been a part of LIV Golf since 2022. However, he only started winning from 2024 onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year was probably the most successful year for the Chilean in LIV Golf. He grabbed five tournament wins to stay at the top of the individual leaderboard for most of the season. However, that wasn’t enough to help him capture the Individual Championship.

But the excellent form did help him make a lot of money. Since 2022, Niemann has earned $71.6 million on LIV Golf. That has helped him place second on the leaderboard of all-time career earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talor Gooch

Considering how often he wins, you would think Bryson DeChambeau is third on the list. However, Talor Gooch’s outstanding run in 2023 has helped him land this spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gooch won thrice in the 2023 season alone in Adelaide, Singapore, and Andalucia. He also finished as the runner-up in LIV Golf Jeddah 2023. That was enough for him to earn the top spot on the Individual leaderboard.

His overall season wins and great form also helped him make bank in 2023. That year alone, he earned a whopping $35.32 million. Overall, Gooch has made $68.7 million. That has helped him place third on the leaderboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson was in the form of his life in the first season of LIV Golf in 2022. He finished in top-8 in six out of the seven events played that year. The American veteran also won the LIV Golf Boston 2022 event.

His excellent performance also helped him lead his team to glory. Apart from topping the Individual Championship leaderboard, the 4Aces GC were also the Team Champions that year. And Johnson earned huge paychecks from both sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just in 2022, the 41-year-old made $35.67 million. His overall career earnings in LIV Golf are $64.1 million. That has put him fourth on the list.

Bryson DeChambeau

The Crushers GC captain finally joins the list. Bryson DeChambeau has been one of the most consistent performers in LIV Golf. He has had multiple victories during his time in the Saudi-based league.

DeChambeau is probably the biggest and most influential golfer in the LIV Golf roster. And he has nearly won an event every season to show how good he is. The 32-year-old has always been in contention for the Individual Championship. He has also finished within the top-3 of the rankings once last season.

During his time with LIV Golf, DeChambeau has also won a major, the 2024 U.S. Open. Moreover, his team, the Crushers GC, has also won the Team Championship in 2023.

With so many amazing performances and big wins, DeChambeau finds himself within the highest earner rankings for LIV Golf. He has managed to bank $58.4 million so far. And if LIV Golf continues to succeed, then he will certainly rise up the ranks in the all-time money list.