5 Shocking Names Missing the Riviera Maya Open 2026

After a dominating performance at Memorial Park, Nelly Korda will be heading to the El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba. The new world #1 will be looking to continue her excellent form and grab either a runner-up finish or a win. But some of the biggest names on the LPGA Tour won’t follow her to Mexico.

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Lydia Ko

The New Zealand Hall of Famer, Lydia Ko, has just come off a terrible week on the fairway. She missed the cut in the 2026 Chevron Championship, her first for the season, after finishing at 3-over par. After the poor run, she might need to catch a break from her clubs.

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Ko has decided to skip the 2026 Riviera Maya Open. However, that shouldn’t come as a big surprise. She didn’t take a trip down to Mexico last year either. After playing the Chevron Championship in 2025, she headed straight to the Liberty National Golf Club to participate in the Mizuho Americas Open.

Imago SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 29: Lydia Ko of New Zealand during the final round of the Mediheal Championship on April 29, 2018 at Lake Merced Golf Club in San Francisco,CA (Photo by Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire) GOLF: APR 29 LPGA Golf Damen – Mediheal Championship PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon18042907

The same seems to be happening this year as well. She is certainly not playing the Riviera Maya Open. However, Ko is a part of the field in the 2026 Mizuho Americas Open. Looks like her schedule is quite similar to what it was a year ago.

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Charley Hull

Unlike Ko, Charley Hull didn’t deliver a horrid performance at Memorial Park. Despite an even-par performance on Championship Sunday, she still got a comfortable 10th-place finish in the end.

The Englishwoman was one of the few top names to actually play all four rounds of the 2026 Chevron Championship. However, she won’t be taking her good form to Mayakoba this week. This comes as a surprise because she did take a trip to Mexico last year.

Hull played the 2025 Riviera Maya Open and finished T32 with a 1-over par. However, she will not participate in the event this year. Interestingly, she has decided to play in the Mizuho Americas Open instead. That’s the tournament she had skipped last year. The Englishwoman seems to be shuffling around with her schedule.

Jeeno Thitikul

Jeeno Thitikul went to Memorial Park as the world’s #1 golfer. But the tough weather conditions got the better of her. She found it difficult to dominate the major and was one of the five most shocking exits from the tournament. That also moved her to the world #2 position.

The Thai pro is in no rush to fight for her place again. After the poor performance, she has decided to take a break from the fairway. Just like last year, she won’t be visiting Mexico to participate in the Riviera Maya Open.

Her decision is understandable considering that she has an important title defense coming up. Thitikul won the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open in a dominating fashion with a 4-stroke lead against the field. This year, she will be returning to the tournament to try to retain it. Since the event is being held at a different venue, she will need a break this week to prepare properly.

Hyo Joo Kim

A few days ago, Hyo Joo Kim had beaten Nelly Korda in consecutive tournaments. She has already won the Fortinet Founders Cup and the Ford Championship this year. Kim also got a sixth-place finish in the 2026 Chevron Championship. But now she has decided to take a break.

The nine-time LPGA Tour winner won’t be a part of the field at the El Camaleon Golf Course. In fact, she’s not even participating in the Mizuho Americas Open a week later. She has no more appearances scheduled before the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open. It will be interesting to see if she chooses to change her mind about that later or not.

Rose Zhang

It has been a while since Rose Zhang has found her rhythm on the fairway. She did manage to grab two top-10 finishes this year in the HGV Tournament of Champions and the Ford Championship. However, things haven’t been that great since.

Zhang missed the cut in her last two appearances she made. That includes last week’s major, the Chevron Championship. After a couple of bad results, she has finally decided to take a break from the fairway this week. She will not be playing the Riviera Maya Open.

Her next appearance is in the 2026 Mizuho Americas Open. That’s understandable since she has won the tournament once during her rookie season in 2023. Looking to regain her form, Zhang will have another go at the event she is more familiar with than taking a trip to Mexico.