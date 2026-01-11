Florida Residents Concerned as Sold Capital City Country Club Builds Memorial

Growth doesn’t always indicate progress. For the citizens of Tallahassee, Florida, living around the Capital City Country Club, it means they might have to give up on a significant part of their history. Not that the new owners of the club aren’t doing everything in their power to honor those fallen on the grounds. But it just might not be enough for some of the locals living in the region.

As reported by the Tallahassee District, the new owners of the Capital City Country Club are keeping their word to the locals. They are building a memorial in the club to honor those who lost their lives. The club was sold for $1.225 million. However, they decided to keep $100,000 aside just for the construction of the memorial.

The golf course was built on the unmarked graves of black slaves. According to tests, the original grounds were linked to the Edward Houston Plantation, which operated from the 1830s to the Civil War.

The club owners have been leasing the land from Tallahassee since the 1950s. They initially operated as a whites-only club, something which caused a lot of unrest among the locals. However, the club later changed its rules to become inclusive.

But the locals are still concerned about the club not honoring the unmarked graves properly. Notably, the president of the National Association for the Preservation of African-American History and Culture, Inc., Delaitre Hollinger, shared his views about it.

He said, “I’m glad the city is following through (on) its promise to (build) the memorial. Certainly, I still have concerns as it relates to certain things that we haven’t done.”

And it’s not just his personal views that he shared during his conversation with the Tallahassee District. Hollinger also revealed what the biggest concern of the locals was, as he received many phone calls about it.

“They are concerned that we essentially have sold the bodies of 200 formerly enslaved persons to a private property owner, and they’re concerned because there has not really been a broader discussion had with the community.”

However, even he realizes that there is nothing that can be done about the situation anymore. Still, Hollinger talked about a few issues that he might discuss with the new owners.

Changes the locals want at the Capital City Country Club

Delaitre Hollinger understands that the situation is not in their control anymore. But he is still hopeful about collaborating with the new owners.

“Yes the property has been transferred, but that doesn’t mean that this is over. There’s still a lot of things that need to be done here,” he said.

Considering the sensitive nature of the grounds, he believes there are certain areas that can be improved.

Reflecting on that, Hollinger said, “No. 1, none of those graves are marked. No. 2, there’s still a golf cart path that is built over the cemetery that people continue to drive over on a daily basis … there’s still a tee that’s built over the cemetery.”

Documenting the graves and ensuring that the right process is followed to protect the resting place of the buried would be a good place to start. He talked about a golf cart part and a tee zone built over a cemetery as well. Hollinger would probably propose relocation of the spots to ensure the deceased are honored.