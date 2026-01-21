Forced Into Injury Hiatus, Justin Thomas Starts Season in Unexpected Manner: ‘Excited’

Justin Thomas‘ return to the golf course might still be a few weeks away. The 32-year-old is recovering from a hip surgery he had back in November 2025. But that doesn’t mean you can’t see him in action. In fact, as per the latest update he shared, fans can even play him as a character in 2k Games’ latest update.

Thomas tweeted, “Excited to help kick off the 2026 PGA TOUR season as a featured athlete in Season 5 of @PGATOUR2K. While I’m working my way back to seeing you all in person, you can catch me on the fairways in-game at Aronimink Golf Club. See you out there!”

He has been one of the playable characters in the PGA Tour 2K25 since its launch. But with their latest update, he and Will Zalatoris are the featured athletes in the game’s universe. As per the details provided on the 2K Games website, they will be the pros who showcase the shot-shaping Sculptor featured archetype.

Other than them, Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and six other pros have also been playable characters in the game.

As Thomas confirmed, they have also added the 2026 PGA Championship venue, the Aronimink Golf Club, within the game.