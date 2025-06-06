Former PGA Tour Caddie Champions LIV Golf Barely Months After Splitting With US Open Champ

For 6 straight years, Matt Fitzpatrick and Billy Foster teamed up to try and decimate the fairways around the world and win as many titles as they could together. They played nearly 200 tournaments and saw the Englishman win on 7 occasions. Their biggest win as a team was probably in the 2022 U.S. Open, where Fitzpatrick beat Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris to win his first major of his career. Despite all their success together, the PGA Tour pro was not as satisfied with the partnership as he used to be.

It had been nearly 2 years since the 30-year-old had won a title. This didn’t please Fitzpatrick, who was eager to get back to winning ways. Hence, after their failure at the 2025 Players Championship, the PGA Tour pro broke ties with his long-standing employee as he looked for a fresh start. Apalled by his boss’s decision, Foster posted “This game never stops to frustrate you & infuriate you,” on Instagram. He did clarify that he understood Fitzpatrick’s decision, but was still upset about how things turned out. After spending a few months looking for another job, it seems that the veteran caddie has finally revealed his intentions to the world.

Speaking to Leeds American Golf, the 59-year-old said, “The LIV Tour is like it’s been designed by the caddies’ association. It’s like everything a caddie dreams of. Your expenses are all paid for you, your man plays rubbish, and he finishes last, gets $100,000. It’s three rounds instead of four, it’s an afternoon tee time, and a shotgun every time. There are no early starts. You’re in the bar with the lads afterwards, all at the same time. It’s absolutely golden, and it’s a brilliant prize money. 54 players instead of 150 players, so you’re making a good wage every week, there’s nothing about the LIV Tour that doesn’t appeal to the caddie.” The interview was reported by National Club Golfer’s Matt Chivers.

Foster’s inclination towards LIV Golf suggests that he may have become a person of interest for some of the players there. The prime suspect would be Kevin Na, who split up with his caddie of 16 years, Kenny Harms, back in August 2024. Na has brought in a new face to carry his bags since, but if he is looking for a big change, then Billy Foster would be a great option. Having said that, LIV Golf is certainly ideal for the caddies. As Foster mentioned, the afternoon tee-off times and the shotgun starts ensure that the round is completed quickly. The benefits from LIV Golf events are much larger as well, and golfers who finish dead last also earn a hefty sum. 5% of the same is worth more than what they earn in the majority of PGA Tour events. But is it really worth the risk for an experienced caddie like Billy Foster?

USA Today via Reuters Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Matthew Fitzpatrick celebrates winning the US Open with caddie Billy Foster during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

There are a lot of factors that come into play when you join LIV Golf. If Billy Foster is seriously considering a move, then he might need to prepare for the same.

Challenges that may lie ahead for Billy Foster

Billy Foster might be aware that the fee structure for caddies on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is identical. While the stress level may be low, the loopers still get a percentage of the player’s winnings that ranges between 5% and 10%. LIV Golf undoubtedly offers much larger winnings to its players. But that same model is active in PGA Tour Signature events as well. The only risk you put yourself in as a caddie is if your boss doesn’t make the cut frequently in big events.

We’re not here to analyze Matt Fitzpatrick’s performance. But even the most underwhelming golfers on the PGA Tour do get the opportunity to compete in weaker fields. Moreover, unlike LIV Golf, the PGA Tour hosts 39-40 events per season. That is a lot of opportunities to earn big. Lastly, even if both leagues do cover the travel expenses, in the Saudi-based promotion, you need to travel the whole world, while the PGA Tour is mostly limited to the United States. That definitely reduces the level of stress drastically.

Considering all these aspects, is it worth it for a caddie to move to LIV Golf? Maybe your opinion can help Billy Foster decide whether he comes across your comments.