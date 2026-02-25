Former U.S. Open Champion Makes Sudden TV Move at Two Massive PGA Tour Events

Another legend joins the lineup of experts. Jim Furyk has enjoyed a distinguished career on the PGA Tour. For nearly three decades, he was a frequent participant on the Tour, playing in over 600 events. Now he’s going to bring his expertise behind the mic as he has joined the lineup of analysts for Golf Channel.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by Doug Ferguson from AP News, “Former U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk is testing the television waters as the lead analyst in the booth for Golf Channel during its weekday coverage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and The Players Championship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Furyk has played the Arnold Palmer Invitational 13 times and The PLAYERS Championship 24 times in his career. He certainly knows the fairways at Bayhill Golf Club and TPC Sawgrass better than many in the world. His experience on the grass will allow him to share his unique perspective as the lead analyst for Golf Channel in both the big events.

Interestingly, Furyk has also finished as the runner-up twice in The PLAYERS. In fact, his very last attempt in the PGA Tour’s flagship event in 2019 ended in a second-place finish. He ended the tournament one stroke behind Rory McIlroy. With the Irishman returning to TPC Sawgrass this year to defend the title, Furyk might be able to share some interesting stories from the last time he won the title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming back to his role as an analyst, this will be the first time Furyk will work in the profile. He has never taken up the mic and joined the commentary box as a designated lead analyst in the past. And as the Golf Channel confirmed, they are still testing the waters with him in the two mega events.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

USA Today via Reuters Nov 11, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Jim Furyk reacts after hitting his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

That said, Furyk has never had any trouble on the mic when he is dealing with the media himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Jim Furyk’s media training help him in the commentary box?

Jim Furyk has always been known as a straight shooter in the press. He isn’t even afraid to throw his peers under the bus for their poor performance. He never accepted any misleading or poorly constructed statements by the media. In fact, the 55-year-old has even called out reporters for such misconduct.

Such an incident occurred during the 2022 Senior U.S. Open. Furyk missed the cut after delivering a poor performance in the first two rounds. However, the reporter still stated that he had a “solid week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Frustrated with the statement, Furyk told them, “When I miss a cut, and you call it a solid week, I’ll be honest, it kind of p****s me off,” as reported by Jamie Hall from Bunkered.

Furyk likes to stick to facts and reflect the true state of the situation. If he brings the same attitude to his analysis, then fans will certainly welcome it.