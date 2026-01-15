$46M PGA Tour Pro Leaves Nike to Join Michael Jordan’s Brand – Report

Tony Finau is Jordan man! The 36-year-old has been sporting the Nike brand since 2016, a year after his rookie season on the PGA Tour. As he continued to find success on the course, his connection with the brand also got stronger. And now, he has signed another big deal with one of Nike’s brands.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As NUCLR GOLF repoted, “🚨🏌️⛹🏽‍♂️ #NEW — Tony Finau has signed an apparel deal with Michael Jordan’s brand @Jumpman23.”

Finau will now be seen wearing the popular brand with Jordan’s iconic Jumpman logo. The $46 million PGA Tour star was caught sporting the brand’s attire on his Instagram page.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports of Jordan trying to sign high-level Tour players had been floating around for a while, according to Skratch Golf’s Raymond Williams. As he mentioned, Michael Jordan is actively involved in approving the athletes for sponsorship. As such, it doesn’t come as a surprise that he has chosen Finau as an ambassador.

Jordan and Finau share a great relationship built on admiration and respect. The PGA Tour star has often sported the Air Jordan golf shoes during events. They have also played golf together in the past. The 6-time PGA Tour champion also views Jordan as his role model.