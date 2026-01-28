Fox Sports Embarrasses LIV Golf by Botching Dustin Johnson & Co’s Names in New Graphic

LIV Golf season is about to begin in the coming days! The first event of 2026 is scheduled to tee off at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, & Dustin Johnson in action. And LIV Golf just shared their first advertisement to build the anticipation for the event. However, they made a few big errors in the graphic.

As revealed by Flushing It, “Fox Sports have released a graphic to promote the new LIV Golf League season with Scott O’Neil, the CEO and Commissioner, at the front and centre. They’ve also spelt 3 player names wrong and Lee Westwood is the only captain missing.”

You can see in the creative posted by them that they have only shared pictures of 12 of the 13 captains. Lee Westwood is the only captain missing from the lineup. And they also misspelled the names of Mickelson, Johnson, & Martin Kaymer.

That got a lot of negative reactions from the golf community. Players, experts, and fans chastised them for their ignorance.

Fried Egg Golf’s Kevin Van Valkenburg said, “I’m not one to throw shade when it comes to typos, but getting Talor Gooch’s first name right while misspelling Dustin Johnson’s is some dark magic I hadn’t even considered.”

It’s much easier to misspell Talor for Taylor, considering how popular the latter spelling is. But getting that accurate but failing to spell Dustin Johnson correctly left KVV puzzled.