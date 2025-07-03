Fresh Tommy Fleetwood Update Emerges Amid His Hiatus to Recover from PGA Tour Setback

“Just take the positives and move on,” said Tommy Fleetwood, teary-eyed and all, in his interview after losing the 2025 Travelers Championship. He put in a mammoth effort to get close to winning his first PGA Tour title. However, a few last-round blunders ended his journey without a trophy. It was not the first time Fleetwood had faced such a disappointment, and he was prepared to move on from it. He said, “Right now I would love to just go and sulk somewhere, and maybe I will do,” while away from the course. And he has chosen a great place to catch a break.

An Instagram post shared by the Tennis Channel featured a number of athletes and celebrities attending the 2025 Wimbledon Championships in the U.K. Famous names like Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, Tom Daley, and Olivia Rodrigo. Among them was also the British golf star, Tommy Fleetwood. The 34-year-old was dressed sharply as he looked intently at the action on the court. This was his first camera appearance in a sports event since the end of proceedings at TPC River Highlands.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Fleetwood has attended the Wimbledon Championship. He had made an appearance in the Tennis Major in the past. Both he and fellow English golfer Justin Rose are known to be frequent visitors to the tournament, as they were seen in the audience back in 2024 as well. It won’t come as a surprise if Rose makes an appearance in the next few days.

Reports also confirm that Fleetwood’s wife, Clare, was also in the bleachers along with him. She was also there supporting him after he got off the course from a loss in the 2025 Travelers Championship. The tender moment between them and their son, Franklin, was caught on camera as they embraced an upset Tommy after his heartbreaking loss.

It was good to see Tommy Fleetwood enjoying his life again. But when is he planning to return to the course? Let’s find out!

When will Tommy Fleetwood return from his hiatus?

Enough of sulking, Tom! It’s time to get back on the course. And much like his peers, Fleetwood will return to action just before the next major. In another Instagram post shared by the Englishman himself, he revealed that he will be in Scotland in the next few weeks. For anyone who hasn’t connected the dots, yes, Tommy Fleetwood will play in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open next week. He is not the only one, as the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will also be on the field for the important event preceding their trip to Royal Portrush.

The week following that, Fleetwood and the other top golfers in the world will be in Northern Ireland for the 2025 Open Championship. The final major of the season, McIlroy is going in as a favorite, Scheffler is always a threat, but Tommy Fleetwood will also receive a lot of support at the Dunluce Course after coming so close to grabbing his first win a few weeks ago. Perhaps his loss in the 2025 Travelers Championship was setting the stage for something bigger, like a major win, the first of his career.