Fresh Update on Scottie Scheffler’s Health Shared by Coach Before PGA Tour Season

Essentials Inside The Story While a bizarre injury kept him out of action in early 2025, Scheffler is fit and ready to go this time around.

With The Sentry having been cancelled, will the World No. 1 kickstart his season at the American Express?

With the likes of Sepp Straka, Max Homa and Billy Horschel confirmed to start, the initiation to 2026 will not be easy for Scheffler.

Unlike last year, Scottie Scheffler is not recovering from a bizarre ravioli-inflicted injury in 2026. Instead, he has opted to start his preparations for the season on a strong note. At least that’s what the video shared by his performance coach, Dr. Troy Van Biezen, suggests.

The World No. 1 was seen working out in the gym during the PGA Tour off-season. Jumping four feet, doing squats, and lifting weights, Scheffler looks significantly fitter than he did the at the same time last year. And as Biezen captioned it, he is “BACK TO WORK💪” after a few weeks away from the course.

In 2025, Scheffler hadn’t stepped on the golf course until the end of January. With no ‘freak’ injury bothering him this time around, he might make his season debut much sooner.

He had been playing The Sentry consistently until 2024. However, the wrist injury last year forced him to withdraw from the tournament. Scheffler will not play the Signature event this year as well as it has been cancelled. Based on his past schedule, he might make his debut at the Pete Dye Stadium Course.

From 2020 to 2024, he has consistently appeared in The American Express. Chances are that’s where Scheffler will start his 2026 season as well. He hasn’t been confirmed for the tournament yet, but with the event scheduled for January 22, 2026, there is still a lot of time before the final field is announced.

Considering his run in The American Express, Scheffler would be eager to add the title to his trophy cabinet. He has only missed the cut once and all his other appearances have seen him finish inside the top-25. Scheffler started his run in the event with a third-place finish in 2020. Considering the exceptional form he has been in recently, chances are that he will perform better and he could also go all the way.

However, his journey to try and win The American Express 2026 won’t be as easy as they have already confirmed a few big names for the event on their social handles. Let’s see who Scheffler might face in the next few weeks.

Scottie Scheffler might face tough competition in his season debut

Scottie Scheffler may be fit and ready to take on the challenge in California. But so will all the others who have already accepted the invitation to play in the event.

One of them will be Rickie Fowler. Fowler ended the 2025 season on a very positive note. He achieved top-7 finishes in the two FedEx Cup Playoff events he participated in. That helped him secure the 32nd position in the FedEx rankings. Looking to secure a place in the Majors, the 37-year-old will be eager to start the year with a win and end his winless streak.

The likes of Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, and Will Zalatoris have also been confirmed. Zalatoris will be making his return after he sustained an injury in May 2025. Lastly, Scheffler’s biggest challenge might come from Sepp Straka, who has been in splendid form. He will also be the defending champion at La Quinta this year.