From TaylorMade Spider Tour X to Scotty Cameron Phantom 9, Ranking the Top Five Putters of 2025

Every brilliant stroke you hit on the fairway will lose value if you’re not good at putting. Your game on the green can decide the fate of your round. A lot of technique, knowledge, and experience go into perfecting the art of being a good finisher. You have to read the green, understand the topography, know the speed of the grass, and still rely on luck to ensure you always sink the ball. While it may take time to learn all that, one thing that will always be under your control is the kind of tools that you use on the short grass.

That’s what we’re here to study. What are the best putters you can have in your inventory to ensure that you’re never lacking when it comes to your golf kit? It’s not always easy to find the ideal putter that might be suitable for your style of golf. Still, here are the 5 best putters available on the market:

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

TaylorMade first introduced the world to their Spider series putters way back in 2008. For 17 years, they have monopolized the putting market by designing some of the best putters in the industry. In 2019, the first edition of the Spider Tour X was released. Since then, it has been a major hit among the pros. The latest model of the iconic putter continues to be a favorite as the brand has enhanced its design even further to take it to the next level. That’s why it has been able to attract top golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda, and Rory McIlroy.

Since 2019, the Spider Tour X has had a far better finish, making it a lot more consistent in usage. Moreover, TaylorMade has also integrated a thicker Pure Roll Insert to give every stroke a better feel and more topspin. The design alignment has also been drastically improved to enhance the optical path from the shaft to the ball for better visualization. The Thin Wall Undercut Construction in the 2025 edition of the putter gives it enhanced MOI and forgiveness. You get all of this for just $349.99.

L.A.B. Golf DF3

The DF3 is one of the newer models of putters available in the L.A.B. Golf catalogue. It was first introduced on January 23, 2024, and since then has caught a lot of attention. According to GolfWRX, it’s considered the latest and less weird iterations of the previous editions of the Directed Force putters from L.A.B. Golf. Rickie Fowler and the 2025 U.S. Open champion, J.J. Spaun, carry this putter in their bag.

The Directed Force 3 is considered a cheat code on the green. Want to know why? Because it does most of the work for you. Unlike most of the putters in the market that require a certain level of adjustment before getting ready to strike, the unique design of the DF3 makes it quite easy for you to set up for a putt. All you need to do is find the right line, and the club is ‘fully automatic’. It’s also quite forgiving and well-balanced, giving you a lot of control on the green. To purchase the easiest putter in golf, you will only need to pay $559.

SIK Pro C-Series Armlock

SIK, or Study In Kinematics, is a unique brand that primarily works in teaching golf methodology. So, when they introduced the Pro C-Series Armlock in 2022, it was bound to catch a lot of attention. And who better to lean on for the scientific side of golf than the Scientist of golf, Bryson DeChambeau? This is his go-to putter, and he has been religiously using it for quite some time now. While the LIV Golf pro is known for his drives, his putting has improved drastically over the last few years thanks to the SIK Pro C-Series Armlock.

There are two factors that make the Pro C-Series Armlock a compelling putter: the Descending Loft Technology (DLT) and the L.A. Golf shaft (LAGP). The DLT is a patented milling technology by SIK that allows them to add 4 flat surfaces with varying lofts on the face. This allows more controlled strokes in terms of direction and speed. The LAGP has a design that enhances durability, stability, and accuracy at the same time. For $499.99, that’s a lot the club has in store for everyone.

Ping Anser D

In 2023, Ping officially launched the Anser D in the market for the first time. It was designed to be the first PLD Milled putter line of the brand. While the D model was a relatively new design, the Anser series of Ping putters had been in existence since 1966. Before the launch of the PLD Milled line, Tony Finau was already a fan of the PLD Anser 2D, which he used to win the 2022 3M Open. So it didn’t come as a surprise when he was first in line to transition to the Anser D when it came to the market.

What makes the Anser D unique is that it offers the amazing forgiveness of a blade putter while also providing the alignment aid of a mallet putter. The hybrid design is both aesthetically pleasing and functionally exceptional in any professional golfer’s hands. It’s quite stable due to its deep profile and increased mass, further increasing forgiveness and providing incredible consistency. Moreover, the putter comes at a great price of just $199.98, making it one of the more affordable pieces on the market.

Scotty Cameron Phantom 9

Around the same time as the L.A.B. Golf DF3 was launched, Titleist also released one of the most explosive putters in the world. In January 2024, the Scotty Cameron Phantom 9 was brought to the market and has since grabbed the attention and golf bags of many pros. Major champions like Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Hideki Matsuyama all use variants of this putter. That just tells you how great it is.

This year, the club has been redesigned for better weight distribution to increase the consistency it provides. Titleist has also tweaked the alignment for better visualization and more control. The Dual Milled Face Technology on the face ensures consistency and stability in the roll of the ball. The club also has vibration-damping technology that improves the feel after every stroke and increases confidence. This is definitely a great putter to have in your kit for just $449.