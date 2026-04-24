Frustration Boils Over for PGA Tour Pro After Heartbreaking Collapse at Zurich Classic

Michael Brennan is losing it at TPC Louisiana. And no, we’re not talking about his shirt in the first round of the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. As much mockery as he faced for that incident, he might receive equally enough compliments for his remarkable wedge shot. And this time, it’s not even out of the shallow water on the green side at the 18th.

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The PGA Tour shared a tweet showing a video of Brennan trying to find the cup from the fairway on the par-4 13th hole. His wedge shot was remarkably accurate, and he ended up hitting the flag. As the tweet stated, “Michael Brennan was this close to eagle @Zurich_Classic.”

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After nearly sinking the ball, the camera shifted back to Brennan and Johnny Keefer. And they were seen holding their heads in visible frustration. After a horrid round of 5-over par at that point, the eagle could have helped them get into the mix for the cut. Instead, they had to settle for a birdie despite the one-time PGA Tour champion’s valiant effort.

In the end, Brennan and Keefer couldn’t hold the fort at TPC Louisiana. They are knocked out halfway through the tournament and won’t be playing the weekend rounds. The duo fell short of the cutline by two strokes in the end as they finished with an 8-under par.

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Interestingly, this was the first time both of them were playing the Zurich Classic. And they seemed to be having a good time. After the incident with Brennan’s shirt, Keefer even teased him that he might get a lot of DMs later. However, the fun didn’t last beyond two days for the young duo.

What happened later in the round would frustrate them even more. Especially since they were so close to making the cut.

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Michael Brennan nearly had a deja vu experience towards the end of the round

A few minutes later, possibly with Michael Brennan and Johnny Keefer still watching on, something remarkable occurred at TPC Louisiana. David Lipsky and Rico Hoey were put in a similar situation where they needed to wedge out a birdie from the sand. That would have helped them make the cut.

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The shot seemed impossible as the steeply rising bunker was at a challenging angle for Lipsky. But he hit the perfect chip at the right speed and in the accurate direction for the ball to roll into the cup.

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Hoey was so ecstatic that he fell to the ground laughing in joy. The duo had secured a birdie and were in the weekend rounds at TPC Louisiana.

While the situation wasn’t as simple for Brennan and Keefer, an eagle on the 13th hole would have certainly helped their case. They would have only needed one birdie in five holes to make the cut. But fortune doesn’t always favor the brave. That ended the rollercoaster ride at the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans on an entertaining note!