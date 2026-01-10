Gary Player Announces New Initiative for Young Children That Can Change Lives

After receiving so much love and support throughout his career, Gary Player has always tried to give back to the world. Through his charitable foundations and trusts, he has made significant contributions to the betterment of mankind. And today, he made another big announcement about his next initiative.

Talking to his followers on X, Player tweeted, “For as long as I can remember, education has been one of my greatest priorities.’ — Gary Player. We believe every young person deserves the chance to receive a great education. That’s why, in the year ahead, we’re launching a powerful new legacy initiative to support inner-city youth with access to outstanding learning opportunities. Together, we can change lives.”

In the video attached, he spoke about the importance of education in this generation. How impactful it is to determine the trajectory of someone’s life. While the Black Knight didn’t give any specifics regarding his plan, he did reveal that he’s raising money for the youth. The video ended with the ‘The Gary & Vivienne Player Foundation USA’ logo.

As Player mentioned in the video, his foundation has already changed the lives of 40,000 people. Having turned 90 in November 2025, he looked determined to have a larger impact on people’s lives as he patted his abs, saying, “I work out, and I still play good golf.”

As far as The Gary & Vivienne Player Foundation goes, their goal is not just to provide good education to young children. They do a lot more than that. At least that’s what is mentioned on their website.

Gary Player’s foundation makes underprivileged children’s lives better

Gary Player launched The Gary & Vivienne Player Foundation in 2021 in memory of his late wife. His goal with the foundation was to improve the lives of underprivileged children. And he thought of three ways they can contribute to their lives.

According to the foundation’s website, they cover the three necessities for every child: housing, healthcare, and education. They believe that by assisting them through these three stages, they can help them rise out of poverty.

So far, the foundation has raised over $100 million in South Africa and the United States of America. They primarily do so through golf events like the Gary Player Invitational. Visitors of the online portal can also directly donate through the link provided on the website. The funds generated by the foundation are also distributed among other beneficiary trusts like the Place of Hope, the Foundcare Riviera Beach, the Family Reach, and many more.