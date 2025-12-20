brand-logo
Gary Woodland Net Worth 2025: PGA Tour Pro's Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

By Molin Sheth

Dec 20, 2025

USA Today via Reuters

USA Today via Reuters

It may not seem like it these days, but Gary Woodland was a big name on the PGA Tour a few years ago. His U.S. Open victory at Pebble Beach in 2019 proved that he can stand tall against the biggest and the best on the field. He is also a popular figure in the golf community and is widely respected and loved by the fans. Apart from the fame, Woodland has also earned a lot of paychecks for his efforts on the course. Let’s learn how much he has earned on the PGA Tour.

Gary Woodland’s earnings from the PGA Tour

When it comes to winning titles, Gary Woodland doesn’t have the most decorated trophy cabinet. Yes, he beat Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and Xander Schauffele for the 2019 U.S. Open title. However, he has only captured three other titles in his career apart from that.

But that doesn’t mean the 41-year-old hasn’t been competitive. He also has eleven runner-up finishes and two third-place finishes to his name. Overall, Woodland has finished in the top 5 thirty times in his career in just 282 cuts. That’s an average of 10.64%. That’s an impressive record for someone who has only won four titles.

Maintaining such consistency has helped him earn $36.38 million in his career, according to the official PGA Tour website.

