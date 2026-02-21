Genesis Invitational 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

LA JOLLA, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Rory McIlroy reacts to his tee shot during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 16 PGA, Golf Herren The Genesis Invitational EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250216065

LA JOLLA, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Rory McIlroy reacts to his tee shot during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 16 PGA, Golf Herren The Genesis Invitational EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250216065

51 players made it past the cutline at Riviera Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler was one of them as a 17th-hole birdie saved him from missing the cut. On the other end of the leaderboard, Rory McIlroy is pushing hard to give Marco Penge a run for his money in the second round. Things are getting intense at the 2026 Genesis Invitational. And everyone is eager to win it big in the Signature event. Having said that, what will each position earn after the tournament concludes? Let’s find out!

Prize money distribution for the 2026 Genesis Invitational

Last year, the Genesis Invitational was played for $20 million. Being a Signature event, the purse for the tournament usually doesn’t fluctuate annually. Hence, the prize money for this year’s edition of the tournament is also set at $20 million, according to Golf Digest.

The champion from 2025, Ludvig Aberg, took home a huge paycheck of $4 million. That is more than the regulation 18% offered from the total purse value of PGA Tour events. The same will happen this year as well. The winner is set to secure a $4 million payout. Everyone in the top four will take home at least $1 million if there aren’t any ties with positions below them. That said, let’s look at the complete breakdown of the prize money:

Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,200,000 3rd $1,400,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $840,000 6th $760,000 7th $700,000 8th $646,000 9th $600,000 10th $556,000 11th $514,000 12th $472,000 13th $430,000 14th $389,000 15th $369,000 16th $349,000 17th $329,000 18th $309,000 19th $289,000 20th $269,000 21st $250,000 22nd $233,000 23rd $216,000 24th $200,000 25th $184,000 26th $168,000 27th $161,000 28th $154,000 29th $147,000 30th $140,000 31st $133,000 32nd $126,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $56,000 49th $54,000 50th $52,000 51st $51,000

This covers the entire field that has made the cut for the weekend. However, since the Genesis Invitational 2026 is a Signature event, even those who missed the cut will receive a payout.

Having said that, let’s look at what has happened in the tournament so far.

A review of the two rounds leading into the weekend

The 2026 Genesis Invitational didn’t start off on the most promising note. The weather threatened to ruin the first round even before the event began. And that’s precisely what happened on Thursday, when a three-hour weather delay left fans furious and disrupted the opening round.

That made the conditions on the course challenging. Scheffler paid the price for it after he shot a 3-over par 74 at the end of the first round. However, his adversary, McIlroy, took advantage of the situation and scored a 5-under par to top the leaderboard.

The weather was humid and windy on Friday as well. That played to the Irishman’s advantage once again as he had another excellent round. He scored a 6-under 65 to finish solo third. Interestingly, Scheffler was also able to settle down and managed to save himself from missing the cut with a 3-under 68.

Going into the weekend, McIlroy is in a very strong position to win the Genesis Invitational for the first time in his career. However, you never know when Scheffler can pull off a magical run and have a go at a title himself. But the world #1 will need a monumental effort to erase a 12-stroke deficit over the final 36 holes to secure his very own first win at Riviera.