Genesis Invitational 2026: Will Scottie Scheffler Finally Break His Riviera Curse This Year?

With one Signature event done, the PGA Tour pros now head to the Riviera Golf Course for their next big challenge. And it’s another mammoth $20 million Signature event with an exclusive field. This time around, it’s the Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods and his foundation. And some of the biggest names in the business are eager to win it. We’re here to determine five of the favorites who can possibly triumph at Riviera Golf Course this week.

Scottie Scheffler

Chasing Tiger Woods‘ amazing feats, Scottie Scheffler has the opportunity get one over the Big Cat. Even though he is hosting the event, he has never won the tournament in his career. The closest he has come is a runner-up finish in 1998 and 1999.

Interestingly, Scheffler hasn’t even achieved that. His best record at Riviera Golf Course is a T3 finish. Notably, he only managed to achieve that last season. Before that, Mr. Inevitable found it difficult to break into the top-5 of the Genesis Invitational leaderboard.

However, he has been on a remarkable run recently. Scheffler has 19 straight finishes inside the top 8. His last eight events have seen him finish inside the top-4. While none of them is better than the T3 he achieved at Riviera in 2025, he will still be eager to change his record on the iconic course this season. And considering the brilliant run of form he has been in recently, Scheffler might also end up winning the Genesis Invitational on February 22, 2026.

Rory McIlroy

Like Scheffler and Woods, Rory McIlroy has also failed to win the Genesis Invitational so far. His best finish in the tournament has been a T4 in 2019. He fell short of J.B. Holmes by three strokes on that occasion.

But Riviera Golf Course hasn’t been a favorable venue for the Irishman in recent years. The last time he got a top-10 finish was in 2022. Despite his remarkable performance at Pebble Beach last season, he only managed to get a T17 finish at the Genesis Invitational. That shows how challenging the tournament has been for him.

That said, McIlroy has been in great form of late. He delivered a flawless round of 8-under 64 on Championship Sunday at Pebble Beach. That helped him jump up 25 places to T14 in his season debut event. Hopefully, McIlroy can take things to the next level this week and deliver a better performance in the $20 million Signature event.

Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg broke his two-year winless streak at Riviera Golf Club last season. In a tough battle against Maverick McNealy, he shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday to take home the 2025 Genesis Invitational title.

That may have played a key role in giving him the confidence to perform well throughout the season. Notably, Aberg also managed a seventh-place finish in the Masters Tournament and a couple of top-10s in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Additionally, he also helped Team Europe secure the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage.

Coming back to Riviera Golf Club in 2026, Aberg will be motivated to deliver once again. It won’t come as a surprise if he manages to finish at the top. Maybe he can also manage to become a consecutive champion for the first time since Phil Mickelson achieved the feat in 2008-09.

Akshay Bhatia

The last two events Akshay Bhatia has played have produced tremendous results. Playing against Scottie Scheffler & Co., he managed a T3 at TPC Scottsdale in the WM Phoenix Open. He followed that up with a T6 at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

After getting so close to a title, the 24-year-old will be hungry for a victory. Especially since he has been on a winless streak all through 2025. A player of Bhatia’s calibre can’t go long without a win. The $20 million Signature event, the Genesis Invitational, will be the perfect tournament to help him get back on track.

Tommy Fleetwood

Making his PGA Tour season debut last week, Tommy Fleetwood kicked things off with a T4 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026. That’s what you would expect from the Englishman, who had been in remarkable form in 2025.

Fleetwood ended 2025 on a high note with some remarkable finishes. Wins in the TOUR Championship and the DP World India Championship added to his individual records. He also claimed the 2025 Ryder Cup with Team Europe. Moreover, the 35-year-old also secured a few top-3 finishes to end the season.

With the T4 at Pebble Beach, Fleetwood announced his return to action on the PGA Tour as well. Going to Riviera Golf Course, he will be excited to deliver another great finish. Especially since he got a T5 at the venue in 2025. Looking to win his second PGA Tour title, it won’t come as a surprise if he manages to capture the Genesis Invitational this weekend.