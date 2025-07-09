Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Will Scottish Skies Behave? Weather Forecast for All 4 Rounds

The Genesis Scottish Open is back at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, bringing together top players from both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. It’s a key warm-up before The Open Championship, but the real challenge might come from the weather. In 2023, strong winds and heavy rain turned the tournament on its head. Gusts went over 40 mph, more than 10 mm of rain fell, and severely affected Rounds 2 and 4. Round 3 even had to start early to avoid storms. As the Genesis Scottish Open gets set to take place from July 10 to 13 this year, will the weather take control once again?

The opening round of the tournament will start on a cloudy note. As the day progresses, the weather will become partly sunny and then windy. Winds of up to 25-30 mph are expected. The temperature could reach up to 20°C. Wind is expected to blow at 15-20 mph from the west-southwest. The golfers teeing it up in the morning will probably have to face rain. The afternoon pairing will have to keep check of their ball speed so that wind does not impact their play too much.

Then, on Friday, the morning will be partly sunny, but as the day progresses, the conditions are expected to get windy. The wind will blow from the west at 10-20 mph. The temperature will range from 18°C to 21°C. After the first two rounds, players who won’t be able to make the cut will go home, and then the Saturday pairings will witness a sunny day. The winds will blow from southwest to northeast at 8-15 mph. The day won’t get too hot, as the maximum expected weather is 23°C, as per the DPWT.

On the final day, the golfers will be playing in mostly sunny conditions. Wind would not be that big of a problem, as it would be blowing at 8-15 mph, the same as the previous day. The temperature is also to range from 13°C to 24°C. Players like Rory McIlroy have reflected on the resilience needed to battle the tricky weather conditions Scotland has to offer. “I just have to embrace the conditions and sort of make the best of them,” McIlroy added back in 2023.

Nevertheless, the experts warn against letting the guard down. “Links golf is never truly safe from the elements,” meteorologist and golf analyst Karl Johnson told Golf Monthly. “You can go from calm to chaos in a single hour on the Scottish coast.”

The Genesis Scottish Open demands grit and a positive attitude

Links golf, played in the natural landscape, is shaped by wind, terrain, and unpredictability. Constant changing weather conditions and undulating gusts mold new strategies. It ensures strategic, critical thinking over a pre-planned game plan. That’s what defines a champion the links golf demands. The grit required for such a challenging game is hard to come by, yet perfectly summed up by Tommy Fleetwood back in 2020.

In 2020, Fleetwood told Golf Digest in an interview about his thoughts on the poor weather conditions. His attitude was one to applaud. “I loved every minute of it,” the Englishman said, embracing the punishing condition that disrupted the rhythm of many in the field. “It’s golf, isn’t it? I’ll play in that every day.” For Fleetwood, the soaking rain and swirling gusts weren’t a hindrance but rather the charm of golf. This is the kind of attitude Scotland Greens expect!

As the 2025 edition approaches, with a spot for The Open at stake, players and organizers remain cautiously optimistic. Now, it remains only up to the Scottish skies to turn the narrative around.